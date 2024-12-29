Ole Miss Rebels OL Cam East Withdraws Name from Transfer Portal
The Ole Miss Rebels have been trying to add to their roster for spring practice but have also been attempting to keep their own roster intact, which is sometimes a more difficult task in today's era of college football. The Rebels have done a good job of roster retention over the years, and just today, Ole Miss got an interior offensive line back in the boat, according to reports from On3.
Cam East was a three-star prospect out of New Orleans, Louisiana, who has been with the Rebels since 2022. East has appeared in four games over his two-year career in Oxford, but his size is something you can't teach as he stands at 6-foot-7 and 320 pounds. East has tackle size, so he could be in that battle throughout the spring, but the Rebels also need help in the interior.
Ole Miss looks to return Diego Pounds and Jayden Williams at the tackle spots but will lose key starters and depth pieces in the interior, as well as Micah Pettus who was a mainstay for the Rebels at right tackle.
The Rebels struggled up front throughout the 2024 season, and the lack of a running game set the Rebels back twofold offensively. Under Lane Kiffin, the Rebs were previously able to build an identity on the run but had to rely on the passing game for explosive plays in 2024.
With a young first-year starting quarterback expected to take over for the Rebels next season, a running game is important for success in the SEC as will be keeping Austin Simmons upright in the passing game.
East is a good get from the retention side as he is an important young depth piece who could be a starter on the interior of this offensive line in 2025 as well as a swing tackle.