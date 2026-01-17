Inside Ole Miss Football's Top Transfer Portal Class Amid Pete Golding's Rebuild

Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels are rolling in the NCAA Transfer Portal with the program flaunting an embarrassment of riches on both sides of the ball.

Once the portal window opened for business, Golding and Co. immediately went to work with the Rebels now holding 20 commitments via the free agent market with five Top-100 signees across the two-week window.

Ole Miss currently holds the No. 2 rated class in America with 20 pledges - and are one spot behind the LSU Tigers with the program having a whopping 36 commitments to this point.

The quality that Golding and the Rebels have reeled in has been impressive to this point with a franchise quarterback, top-five wide receiver, and top-five cornerback signed to the program.

Who's signed with the Ole Miss Rebels to this point in the program's No. 2 rated class?

Three Names to Know: Transfer Portal Edition

No. 1: QB Deuce Knight - Top Signee

The former five-star signal-caller checks in as a Top-10 quarterback in the NCAA Transfer Portal with the Ole Miss coaching staff securing the program's future at the position after locking him in after a visit.

Knight signed with the Auburn program as the No. 5 rated signal-caller in the 2025 Recruiting Cycle, but after one season on The Plains, elected to hit the free agent market.

The 6-foot-4, 217-pounder earned offers from the likes of the Auburn Tigers, Georgia Bulldogs, Ole Miss Rebels, Colorado Buffaloes, and Alabama Crimson Tide, among several others, across his time on the prep scene.

Now, he's Oxford bound after making his move, but Knight is just one of the major dominoes that have fallen in favor of the Rebels.

Auburn Tigers quarterback Deuce Knight (9) walks off the field after the game as Auburn Tigers take on Mercer Bears at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala. on Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025. Auburn Tigers defeated the Mercer Bears 62-17. | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

No. 2: WR Darrell Gill Jr. - Top Wide Receiver

After spending three seasons with the Syracuse Orange, Gill has made the move to hit the Transfer Portal with one season of eligibility as multiple SEC schools pique his interest.

The 6-foot-3, 190-pounder out of the Lone Star State signed with the Syracuse program as unranked prospect in the 2023 Recruiting Cycle where he's quickly blossomed into a top wideout at the collegiate level.

This past season, Gill appeared in all 12 games for his ACC program - finishing with 32 catches for 506 yards and a career-high five touchdowns. It marked the second consecutive season that he eclipsed the 500-yard mark after posting 570 yards a year ago as a sophomore.

No. 3: CB Jay Crawford - Top Signee on Defense

Auburn Tigers transfer Jay Crawford checks in as the No. 4 rated cornerback in the market with the Rebels wasting no time in securing his services after getting him in for a visit on Saturday.

The 5-foot-11, 180-pounder is coming off of a strong sophomore campaign on The Plains where he logged four pass breakups and an interception to go along with 13 total tackles with Auburn.

Across two seasons, Crawford totaled 11 passes defended and a pair of interceptions where he carved out a role as a critical component in the defensive backfield.

He would end up starting in 18 games, with the accolades galore coming his way during his time with the program - mainly during his true freshman campaign - earning SEC All-Freshman and On3 True Freshman All-American honors.

Dec 27, 2024; San Diego, CA, USA; Syracuse Orange wide receiver Darrell Gill Jr. (82) celebrates after catching the ball against Washington State Cougars during the second half at Snapdragon Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Abe Arredondo-Imagn Images | Abe Arredondo-Imagn Images

The Transfer Portal Additions [20]:

Jay Crawford – Auburn (CB)

Keaton Thomas – Baylor (LB)

Jonathan Maldonado – Nevada (EDGE)

Sharif Denson – Florida (CB)

Jeheim Oatis – Colorado (DT)

Michai Boireau – Florida (DT)

Carius Curne – LSU (OL)

Edwin Joseph – Florida State (S)

Brady Prieskorn – Michigan (TE)

Deuce Knight – Auburn (QB)

Cameron Miller – Kentucky (WR)

JT Lindsey – LSU (RB)

Joenel Aguero - Georgia (S)

Troy Everett - Oklahoma (OL)

Walker Howard - Louisiana-Lafayette (QB)

Isaiah Spencer - Virginia Tech (WR)

Darrell Gill Jr. - Syracuse (WR)

Tah'j Butler - Georgia Tech (LB)

Jordan Renaud - Alabama (DL)

Blake Purchase - Oregon (EDGE)

