Multiple Ole Miss Football Transfers Reveal Commitments to SEC Rival Amid Exodus

Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels continue retooling the roster in Oxford with the coaching staff adding to positions of need via the NCAA Transfer Portal.

In what has become a pivotal stretch for the Rebels, Golding and Co. have seen multiple impactful defensive players hit the free agent market following the program's College Football Playoff run.

Ole Miss defensive weapons TJ Dottery, Da'Shawn Womack, and Princewill Umanmielen all revealed intentions of hitting the Transfer Portal within a 24-hour period this week as the roster movement continued.

Dottery and Womack have officially entered the market, but Umanmielen's status remains unknown with Ole Miss contesting his entry after he was recently announced as a player that had re-signed with the Rebels for the 2026 season.

"Ole Miss is contesting the portal entry of standout edge Princewill Umanmielen as a result of him recently signing a new contract with the Rebels. They’re not currently expected to process his portal entry," 247Sports' Chris Hummer wrote via X.

But others have also officially entered the Transfer Portal with three former Ole Miss Rebels revealing commitments to one school this week.

BREAKING: Lane Kiffin and the #LSU Tigers have landed a commitment from Ole Miss linebacker TJ Dottery.



The 6'2, 230-pounder logged 98 total tackles, 2 PBUs + 2 forced fumbles across a strong 2025 campaign.



Kiffin and Co. quickly land the prized SEC transfer after a visit.

Ole Miss Rebels freshman wide receiver Winston Watkins committed to Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers last Sunday after revealing his decision via social media.

Watkins signed to the Rebels as a Top-50 wideout in the 2025 Recruiting Cycle and a Top-300 overall prospect - selecting Ole Miss over the likes of the Ohio State Buckeyes, Miami Hurricanes, Florida State Seminoles, and South Carolina Gamecocks, among others.

In his lone season with the Rebels, Watkins recorded 26 catches for 373 yards and a touchdown. Additionally, he notched 21 rushing yards on five carries.

Along with Watkins, Ole Miss transfers Devin Harper and TJ Dottery announced commitments to Kiffin and the LSU Tigers on Friday across a 12-hour stretch.

Harper put pen to paper with the Rebels as a Top-10 interior offensive lineman in the 2025 Recruiting Cycle after flipping his commitment away from the LSU Tigers last fall.

Courtesy of Devin Harper's X/Twitter.

The 6-foot-4, 315-pound Shreveport (La.) native ascended into one of the most prized prospects in America where he came in as a Top-150 recruit in his cycle - blossoming into one of the Rebels' top signees.

Then, after one year in the Magnolia State, Harper made his move to depart the program and hit the free agent market despite Ole Miss Football recently revealing he would "stay home" in 2026 via social media.

Now, his commitment decision has been made with Harper heading back to his home-state and signing with the LSU Tigers in another move between the pair of programs.

Dottery emerged as the third player to reveal a commitment decision to join the LSU Tigers after his move went public on Friday night at 11:59 p.m. CT.

Now, Ole Miss has seen three critical components to the 2026 roster depart the program to join Kiffin in Baton Rouge as reconstruction continues in Oxford.

