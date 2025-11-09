Ole Miss Rebels, Oregon Ducks, Notre Dame Fighting Irish Headline Latest CFP Bracket
Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels remain firmly in the College Football Playoff race following the program's 49-0 victory over The Citadel on Saturday in Oxford.
Following the win, No. 6 Ole Miss moved to 9-1 on the season with two games remaining to close out the year against the Florida Gators and Mississippi State Bulldogs.
“I was really pleased with how the starters played today,” Kiffin said after the win on Saturday. “These games can be hard to get up for.
“Our guys came prepared. Thirty-five to five on first downs. They really answered the challenge of coming out with the same energy regardless of the time, crowd or network. I wish our backup offense would’ve played better, but the back-ups defensively played well. Overall we had a very good day."
Now, Ole Miss is squarely in the College Football Playoff hunt with the projections following Week 11 having the Rebels hosting a first-round matchup against a fiery Southeastern Conference foe.
Where did Kiffin and Co. land in the latest College Football Playoff bracket with two games remaining on the program's schedule?
The Projected Bracket:
First-Round Byes:
1. Ohio State Buckeyes
2. Texas A&M Aggies
3. Indiana Hoosiers
4. Alabama Crimson Tide
First-Round Matchups:
No. 12 Tulane at No. 5 Georgia
Winner plays No. 4 Alabama in the Cotton Bowl
No. 11 Georgia Tech at No. 6 Texas Tech
Winner plays No. 3 Indiana in the Orange Bowl
No. 10 Texas at No. 7 Ole Miss
Winner plays No. 2 Texas A&M in the Sugar Bowl
No. 9 Notre Dame at No. 8 Oregon
Winner plays No. 1 Ohio State in the Rose Bowl
In the On3 Sports College Football Playoff projection, Kiffin and Co. would host the Texas Longhorns at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in the first round.
As the No. 6 ranked Rebels look to remain alive in the College Football Playoff hunt, the program will square off against the Florida Gators in a critical Week 12 matchup next Saturday. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. CT.
More Ole Miss News:
National Analyst Believes Miami Dolphins Should Hire Ole Miss Football's Lane Kiffin
Ole Miss Football Great Doubles Down on Lane Kiffin to Florida Gators 'Not Happening'
Tony Vitello Pokes Fun at Ole Miss Football's Lane Kiffin in Goodbye to Tennessee
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and Ole Miss Rebels On SI: @OleMissOnSI for all coverage surrounding the Ole Miss program.