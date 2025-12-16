Ole Miss Rebels, Oregon Ducks, Oklahoma Sooners See National Championship Odds Shift

Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels are preparing for the program's College Football Playoff debut on Saturday afternoon at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium against Jon Sumrall's Tulane Green Wave.

In what will be a historic day in Oxford, Golding will take the sidelines in his first game as the shot-caller while the Ole Miss program eyes a significant win in the Magnolia State.

It'll be a rematch in Oxford on Saturday between Ole Miss and Tulane with the Rebels getting the best of the Green Wave earlier in the year with a 45-10 win.

“But the big thing now, man, that feels like years ago at this point,” Golding said on Sunday. “It was early in the season, and they played really well lately, and they’re coming off a really good game and got some confidence in winning the conference championship and created a lot of turnovers.

“So, we know we’re going to have our work cut out for us. Obviously, having been at ‘Bama for all those years, we’re used to playing somebody twice. Once you go to that SEC championship game, you’re playing them twice.

Courtesy of Randall Joyner's Instagram.

"You can’t get away from who you are, you know, but you look and evaluate that first game and what were they trying to accomplish? You know, what did they have that they didn’t take advantage of that? We got to prepare, you know, for what they’re going to come back with.”

Now, as all attention turns towards the first-round matchups, the National Championship odds have been adjusted.

A look into Saturday's game information, the updated National Championship odds, and the full College Football Playoff bracket.

The Game Information: College Football Playoff

Matchup: Ole Miss Rebels vs. Tulane Green Wave

Kickoff Time: 2:30 p.m. CT

Venue: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium

TV Channel: TNT

Radio: Ole Miss Sports Radio Network

Ole Miss Rebels Record: 11-1 (7-1 SEC)

Tulane Green Wave Record: 11-2 (7-1 AAC)

Courtesy of Ole Miss Rebels Football.

The National Championship Odds:

*Note: Odds via Fanduel Sportsbook*

- Ohio State Buckeyes: +195

- Indiana Hoosiers: +310

- Georgia Bulldogs: +600

- Texas Tech Red Raiders: +850

- Oregon Ducks: +850

- Texas A&M Aggies: +2000

- Alabama Crimson Tide: +2200

- Ole Miss Rebels: +2200

- Miami Hurricanes: +2500

- Oklahoma Sooners: +4500

- Tulane Green Wave: +75000

- James Madison Dukes: +75000

First-Round Games:

No. 12 James Madison at No. 5 Oregon | 7:30 p.m. ET Saturday, Dec. 20

No. 11 Tulane at No. 6 Ole Miss | 3:30 p.m. ET, Saturday, Dec. 20 on TNT, truTV, HBO Max

No. 10 Miami at No. 7 Texas A&M | Noon ET, Saturday, Dec. 20

No. 9 Alabama at No. 8 Oklahoma | 8 p.m. ET, Friday, Dec. 19

Quarterfinals:

No. 1 Indiana vs. winner of No. 8 Oklahoma/No. 9 Alabama | 4 p.m. ET, Thursday, Jan. 1

No. 2 Ohio State vs. winner of No. 7 Texas A&M vs. No. 10 Miami | 7:30 p.m. ET, Wednesday, Dec. 31

No. 3 Georgia vs. winner of No. 6 Ole Miss/No. 11 Tulane | 8 p.m. ET, Thursday, Jan. 1

No. 4 Texas Tech vs. winner of No. 5 Oregon/No. 12 James Madison | Noon ET, Thursday, Jan. 1

