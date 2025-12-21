Ole Miss Football, Oregon Ducks National Championship Odds Shift Amid CFP Victories

The Ole Miss Rebels are Sugar Bowl bound after defeating the Tulane Green Wave in the first-round of the College Football Playoff on Saturday in Oxford.

In front of a sold out crowd at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, Pete Golding and Co. earned a historic 41-10 victory to move to the next round of postseason play.

Golding's first win at the helm of the program quickly earned even more respect from Ole Miss faithful with the Rebels eyeing history this season.

“They care about their preparation. They care about their plan. Are they getting developed? Are you increasing their value by coaching them really hard and holding them accountable? The head coaching piece is developing the staff, creating the culture, all those things that are offseason, summer-based.

Courtesy of Ole Miss Rebels Football.

"By this point in the season, the thing’s running the way it should. Like, you just got to keep it on the tracks. There’s some things that we can add to it based on experiences that we’ve had and getting a feel of the team.

"And there are some things that we could take away that I don’t feel impact winning or losing, that I let the team vote on whether we want to do that to a certain degree. And then there’s some things I just believe in and maybe he didn’t,” Golding said.

“But we’re not coming in reinventing it at this point in the year. And that’s what I’ve said the whole time.”

Now, after a first-round that included lopsided wins for Ole Miss and Oregon paired with Alabama and Miami earning wins of their own, the National Championship odds have shifted once again with only eight teams remaining.

Courtesy of Ole Miss Rebels Football.

The National Championship Odds:

*Note: Odds via Fanduel Sportsbook*

- Ohio State Buckeyes: +200

- Indiana Hoosiers: +310

- Georgia Bulldogs: +550

- Oregon Ducks: +750

- Texas Tech Red Raiders: +850

- Alabama Crimson Tide: +1800

- Ole Miss Rebels: +2200

- Miami Hurricanes: +2500

Pete Golding's Take:

“Didn’t play perfect by any means. Kind of started pretty slow on both sides of the ball. They responded, but we didn’t play clean, and our big thing is when guys have the opportunity at this point in the season, they got to take advantage of those. We had some guys late in the game that went in that we need to play a little better.”

“Super excited for our program,” Golding added. “More importantly for our players to be able to play again, and that was the message to them throughout it. ‘You’re playing to play again. Don’t let this season end.’ It’s a really good group — a lot of grit, a lot of toughness. Fun to be around.”

More Ole Miss News:

Lane Kiffin Reacts to New Offensive Coordinator Being Hired By Ole Miss Football

Ole Miss Football QB Trinidad Chambliss Wins Major Award Amid Breakout Season

ESPN Predicts Outcome of Ole Miss Football vs. Tulane Green Wave in CFP Showdown

Join the Community: