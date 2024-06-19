Ole Miss Rebels QB Jaxson Dart Named Top 5 SEC Heisman Contender in 2024
OXFORD, Miss. -- The Ole Miss Rebels are the talk of college football this offseason, as coach Lane Kiffin is preparing his roster to go all in on the 2024 campaign. The Rebels have received favorable rankings in multiple preseason polls, and their student-athletes are also earning high praise this offseason. No Ole Miss player has been commended more this offseason, however, than senior quarterback Jaxson Dart.
Entering his "Last Dance" at Ole Miss, The 6-2, 220-pound signal-caller has been named a top gunslinger, a dark-horse contender for the Heisman Trophy, as well as one of the quarterbacks to know ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft.
The Heisman hype continued on Monday when On3 revealed the SEC's Top 5 Heisman Trophy contenders entering the 2024 season, and tabbed Dart at No. 4.
"In a potential wide-open race, Dart is among the best “darkhorse” options as the starting quarterback for a Top 10 team looking to have its best season in school history — a year removed from its best season in school history," On3 said. "He’ll have even more weapons to work with this season, as Ole Miss has gone all-in on marquee portal additions like former All-SEC wideout Juice Wells."
After leading the Rebels to their first 11-win season in program history last season, Dart has his eyes set on even greater achievements in 2024. Ole Miss has a serious shot at not only making the playoff for the first time in school history but also making its first appearance in the SEC Championship game.
The Rebels have immense potential this upcoming season, but they will only go as far as Dart will take them.