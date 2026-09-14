Ole Miss Rebels Quarterback Trinidad Chambliss Already Turning Page to 'Crazy' LSU Game

It didn’t take long after the Ole Miss Rebels’ 41-9 win over Charlotte for talk to turn toward the upcoming weekend’s matchup with LSU.

One of the most anticipated games of the season is now within reach, and for quarterback Trinidad Chambliss, that meant taking questions about the game after helping the Rebels move to 2-0 in the new season.

“It’s going to be a crazy weekend in Oxford,” Chambliss said. “But it’s just another game, though. Everything that’s going on outside of football really doesn’t matter to us. We’re just worried about football.”

Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin talks with quarterback Trinidad Chambliss (6) during a college football game between Mississippi State and Ole Miss at Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, Miss., on Friday, Nov. 28, 2025. Ole Miss defeated Mississippi State 38-19 in the Egg Bowl. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Surreal Moment

It will indeed just be another football game, and one that Chambliss won’t take for granted. Yet, given his story, as a former Division II quarterback who transferred into Ole Miss and wasn’t expected to play, Saturday is bigger than “just another game.”

It will be arguably the biggest regular-season game of Chambliss’s career: a primetime matchup inside Vaught Hemmingway Stadium, with ESPN’s College Gameday in town to kick off the festivities, something the senior quarterback could’ve only dreamed of two years ago.

“If you told me how my life would look right now, I guess a year ago or a couple years ago, I'd tell you're crazy,” Chambliss said. “So yeah, I didn't envision that you know I'd be you know playing at a university that is going to be hosting College Gameday that's going to have one of the biggest you know, games in the whole entire country.”

That is all before you even add to the storyline and drama that comes with the return of LSU head coach Lane Kiffin to Oxford. The guy who recruited Chambliss to Oxford and then guided him through the regular season before leaving for LSU now returns along with several other former Rebel staff members for the first time.

“It's gonna be weird, but it is what it is,” Chambliss said of facing Kiffin. “I've been seeing [Pete Golding] and [John David Baker] and Coach [Joe] Judge for the past eight months, so yeah. I mean, I'm used to seeing them, you know, every day, and you know, I love seeing them every day.”

Yet, when the countdown to kickoff reaches triple zeros, the glist and glamour will fade and the football game will begin. Kickoff on Saturday is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. CT.

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