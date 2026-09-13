Reviewing Ole Miss Starters’ Performance in Charlotte Tune-Up, With LSU Remaining True Test

Pete Golding’s objective for Week 2 against Charlotte was made clear earlier this week — ‘execution at a consistent basis’.

Despite entering as a near 50-point favorite in Oxford, Ole Miss emphasized the importance of ignoring the noise and focusing on necessary improvements throughout the week.

When the Rebels exited the field at Nissan Stadium last Sunday, they were well aware that their thrilling shootout victory was nowhere near their sharpest outing. For the most part, Ole Miss played a cleaner game and got the ultimate result it was expecting in the win column, but still certainly had flawed stretches in its second consecutive win.

The Ole Miss offense got off to a fast start and flowed early, opening Saturday night by marching 75 yards in 10 plays for a touchdown. The Rebels ended the first half scoring on five of their six offensive drives, while racking up 245 total yards in the process of a balanced attack.

On the defensive side of the ball, Ole Miss looked similar to how it did in the first half during Week 1. Through two quarters the Rebels allowed the 49ers just 118 total yards, generated a takeaway and a third down efficiency rate of 14 percent (one-for-seven) while Kam Franklin also blocked a field goal.

The Skinny

Sep 12, 2026; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels running back Kewan Lacy (5) breaks a tackle attempt by Charlotte 49ers defensive lineman Jaylon Johnson (2) for a touchdown during the first quarter at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The second half arrived and some inconsistencies came about.

Ole Miss began the third quarter going three-and-out on offense, while Charlotte put two scoring drives (two field goals) together between 10 minutes of possession within the frame. With starters in, Ole Miss' offense flowed just fine the rest of the way.

Once again, the glaring issues Ole Miss had came between consistently containing the run and correcting assignments defending the pass, leading to over 100 yards of total offense during the third quarter. Situational penalties will also be a teaching point for the Rebels leading into Week 3. With starters in, Ole Miss finished the night with seven penalties that cost it 52 yards.

Ole Miss’ starters largely came out of Saturday’s game to watch backups play the rest of the way, about midway through the fourth quarter.

Regardless, whether Ole Miss was perfect or flawed throughout Saturday night, the real early barometer for the Rebels arrives next week when they welcome LSU to Oxford. The media headlines leading into next weekend will be dominated by Lane Kiffin’s anticipated return to Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.

For Ole Miss, it will be about finding more consistency as it seeks its latest 3-0 start.

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