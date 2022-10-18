'I Pride Myself on Being Ready Whenever': Ole Miss Receiver Dayton Wade on Career Game vs. Auburn

OXFORD, Miss., -- The No. 7 Ole Miss Rebels were victorious over the Auburn Tigers in Week 7 thanks to a dominant performance from the Ole Miss rushing attack.

The Rebels ran all over the Tigers, rushing for a season-high 448 yards behind three 100-yard rushers in running backs Quinshon Judkins, Zach Evans and quarterback Jaxson Dart.

While the victory over Auburn has been credited to the Ole Miss run game, Ole Miss receiver Dayton Wade had the best game of his collegiate career and contributed to both the passing and rushing attack.

Wade got involved in the offense early, ripping off a 36-yard rush in the first quarter before he caught a 35-yard touchdown pass a drive later, the first of the game and the first of his collegiate career.

The Atlanta, Ga., native ended the game with two receptions for 44 yards and one touchdown, to go along with 63 rushing yards on four carries. Wade finished first on the team in receiving and fourth in rushing vs. Auburn.

Wade spoke with the media on Monday and mentioned whether or not he knew if he was going to be involved heavily against the Tigers heading into the matchup.

"I pretty much come into every game thinking expect the unexpected," Wade told reporters. "I pride myself on being ready whenever. Everybody always asks me if I'm ready, and I just tell them I stay ready. So when an opportunity presents itself I'm ready to capitalize."

Wade discussed his comfort level when he is lined up in the backfield.

"I used to play running back, back in the day," Wade said. "That was the first position I played. So reading, making the cuts and whatnot was just natural to me. So I'm comfortable [lining up in the backfield]; I don't have a problem doing that."

This time last year Wade, had entered the NCAA Transfer Portal and was contemplating if he would ever play football again. Wade discussed how he is feeling now that he is not only playing on the gridiron again but contributing to the No. 7 ranked team in the country.

"It definitely feels surreal," Wade said. "This time last year I was back home with my brother trying to figure out if I'm ever going to play football again. When I hit the [transfer] portal, I had my classes online, so I just decided to go home, train, finish my school, and whatever opportunity presents itself presents itself."

Wade got his opportunity and proved he can be a playmaker in the Ole Miss offense.

Ole Miss will look to stay undefeated when the Rebels travel to Baton Rouge, La., on Saturday to take on the LSU Tigers. Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. CT, and the matchup will be nationally televised on CBS.

