Ole Miss Receiver Jonathan Mingo Discusses Record-Breaking Performance Against Vanderbilt

The No. 9 Ole Miss Rebels beat the Vanderbilt Commodores on the road in Week 6, 52-28, to improve to 6-0 overall (2-0, SEC) and are undefeated through six games for the first time since 2014.

Ole Miss got the win over Vanderbilt despite going into halftime down 20-17. The Rebels were able to storm back in the second half thanks to a record-breaking performance from receiver Jonathan Mingo.

Mingo went off against the Commodores hauling in nine receptions for 247 receiving yards and two touchdowns, setting the Ole Miss single-game receiving yard record in the process.

Mingo spoke with reporters after the game about his big game and what it meant to break the record.

"It's a blessing to break [Elijah Moore's] record," Mingo told the media. "Elijah is someone I really looked up to, he's like a big brother to me, it's just a blessing."

Former Ole Miss receiver Elijah Moore held the previous single-game receiving record with 238 yards, a mark he set in 2020 while also playing at Vanderbilt.

Mingo mentioned that while it was huge to break Moore's record, he was just happy to be out on the field playing football.

"[The record] wasn't even my main focus, I was just happy to be playing," Mingo said. "Around a year ago today is when I had surgery on my foot so the record was the least of my worries. I was just happy to be playing football and helping my team get the win."

Mingo only appeared in six games last season due to injury and had surgery again back in April to make sure everything was good to go for the 2022 regular season.

The senior out of Brandon, Miss., now appears to be making up for lost time, as he leads the Southeastern Conference in receiving yards with 507 going into Week 7.

The Rebels are one of the four remaining undefeated teams in the SEC and are currently ranked in the top 10. Mingo talked about how good he thinks this Ole Miss team can be.

"We can be really good," Mingo said. "What happened in the first half can happen again. We just have to go back, watch the film, correct everything we did wrong, and just get ready for Auburn. Just taking it one game at a time."

The Rebels will look to remain undefeated when the Auburn Tigers travel to Oxford, Miss., on Saturday. Kickoff is set for 11 a.m. CT and the game will be televised on ESPN.

You can follow Ben King on Twitter at @BKing_2023.

Hey Rebel Fans! Want to see the Ole Miss Rebels in action? Get your Ole Miss game tickets from SI Tickets here!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here.



Follow The Grove Report On Facebook and Twitter.