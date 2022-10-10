Ole Miss Rebels Week 7 Opponent Preview: Auburn Tigers

OXFORD, Miss. – The Ole Miss Rebels started slow but eventually dominated the Vanderbilt Commodores last week, winning the game 52-28 behind a record setting performance from senior wide receiver Jonathan Mingo.

The Rebels’ passing attack finally lived up to their potential and played so well that freshman running back Quinshon Judkins was only asked to carry the ball eleven times.

Ole Miss and Auburn face off at 11 a.m. on Saturday in Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Here is a preview of what the Rebels can expect this weekend.

Auburn Tigers

2022 Record: 3-3

Head Coach: Bryan Harsin (second season)

Harsin holds a 9-10 record since becoming Auburn’s head coach in 2021.

Offensive Leaders

Passing: Robby Ashford

Freshman quarterback Robby Ashford has stepped in place of junior quarterback TJ Finley who suffered a Grade 2 AC sprain versus Penn State on Sep. 17.

In three and a half games, Ashford has completed 58 of 120 passes for 873 yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions. Ashford has been sacked eight times during his brief stint as the starter.

Rushing: Tank Bigsby

Junior running back Tank Bigsby had 223 carries, 1,099 yards, and ten touchdowns for a solid 4.9 yards per carry in 2021. He also added 21 catches for 184 yards.

In five games this season, Bigsby has 79 touches, 345 yards, and four touchdowns with an average of 4.4 yards per carry. While his rushing numbers are a little down from last season, he has already caught 15 passes for 97 yards this year.

Receiving: Ja’Varrius Johnson

Junior receiver Ja’Varrius Johnson has 19 catches, 274 yards, and two touchdowns for 14.4 yards per catch.

This season Johnson has 17 catches, 325 yards, and one touchdown for 19.1 yards per reception.

Defensive Leaders

Tackles: Owen Pappoe

Senior linebacker Owen Pappoe had 23 tackles in 2021.

This year he has nearly doubled his production and the season is only half over. Pappoe leads the Tigers’ defense with 41 tackles, and he has pitched in a forced fumble.

Interceptions and Sacks: Derick Hall

Senior linebacker Derick Hall had 52 tackles, nine sacks, and two forced fumbles last season.

Hall has picked up right where he left off as he is third on the team in tackles this year with 30. He also leads the team with four sacks and the Tigers’ only interception.

Position of Strength

Linebackers

The Rebels have one of the most talented running back duos in the country, which consists of breakout star Judkins and his partner in crime, junior transfer Zack Evans. They are accompanied by a group of offensive linemen that typically own the trenches and are an extremely versatile group. Despite what appears to be an unstoppable tandem, it is important to note that the top four leading tacklers for the Tigers are all linebackers. Their second level flies to the ball and seems to frequently be in the right place at the right time.

You can follow Adam Rapier on LinkedIn here.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here.

Follow The Grove Report On Facebook and Twitter.