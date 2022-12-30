Ole Miss Receiver Malik Heath Posts Goodbye to Coaches

OXFORD, Miss. -- With their season officially over the Ole Miss Rebels now must turn their attention to replacing talent that is leaving for the 2023 NFL Draft.

One of those players is senior receiver Malik Heath, who just completed his first and only season with the Rebels after transferring to Ole Miss from Mississippi State in February.

Heath posted a goodbye to social media on Thursday thanking Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin and his receivers coach, Derrick Nix.

In his final collegiate game, Heath led the Rebels in receiving with eight receptions, 137 receiving yards, and one touchdown. While his time in Oxford was short, Heath made an immediate and meaningful impact on the Ole Miss offense.

The 6-3, 215-pound receiver played a crucial role this year in helping develop sophomore quarterback Jaxson Dart as the two created chemistry on the gridiron rather quickly. Heath was Dart's No. 1 target this fall as the receiver led Ole Miss in receptions (60), receiving yards (971), and touchdowns (5).

While the Rebels did not play well as a team down the stretch, Heath was still making the most of his snaps. The Jackson, Miss., native registered four 100-yard receiving performances during the final six games of the season.

In his collegiate career Heath hauled in 131 receptions, 1,720 receiving yards, and 13 touchdowns.

