COLUMN: Ole Miss Will Go As Far As Its Run Game Will Take It

OXFORD, Miss. -- Rain or shine, the No. 9 Ole Miss Rebels were determined to beat the Auburn Tigers on Saturday.

Game delays from Mother Nature and a fully clothed streaker were not enough to keep the Rebels from beating the Tigers 48-34 on Saturday. Ole Miss has now won 14 straight home games and is 7-0 for the first time since 1962.

In a game where Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart only completed nine passes, coach Lane Kiffin knew where this game would be won: the trenches.

That is not to say Dart was unable to get the job done with his arm, as the sophomore threw three touchdown passes before the run game became the focal point of the offense.

Auburn could not find an answer for the Ole Miss rushing attack and the Rebels tallied a whopping 448 yards on the ground. Ole Miss had three players record over 100 rushing yards on Saturday in Dart, Quinshon Judkins, and Zach Evans.

While the deep ball is a beautiful thing, it is much more demoralizing for your opponent to be beaten down slowly by the offensive line and running backs.

The Rebels have made the ground game their identity through seven games as they currently lead the SEC in rushing yards (1,900), yards per game (271.43), and rushing touchdowns (24).

This type of production is possible thanks to the dominance and improvement along the Ole Miss offensive line.

The unit has paved the way for the top rushing attack in the conference and has only let their quarterback get sacked three times this fall.

Entering Week 7, the Ole Miss offensive line had only given up two sacks. Auburn managed to notch one, bringing the season sack total to three.

The Ole Miss offensive line has allowed the fewest sacks in the SEC this fall. While after seven games last season, the Rebel front had allowed 16 sacks.

Former Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral was sacked 22 times in 2021, and just one season later, we have already seen a vast improvement in the trenches.

Armed with the top rushing attack in the SEC and a hungry offensive line, the Rebels will go as far as their run game will take them.

