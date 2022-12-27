Ole Miss Running Back Zach Evans Reflects on Playing in Texas Bowl, Previews Texas Tech Defense

Houston -- The Ole Miss Rebels are set to take on the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the TaxAct Texas Bowl on Wednesday at 8 p.m. CT, and junior running back Zach Evans is ready to suit up in front of friends and family.

The Houston, Tex., native was made available to speak with the media on Monday and expressed how much it means to be able to play in a bowl game in his hometown.

"It feels good man," Evans told reporters. "Not a lot of people I know get to come back home to [play in a bowl game]. I have a lot of [family and friends] coming. I have like 10 tickets right now."

Evans is still deciding whether or not he wants to return to Ole Miss next season or head to the 2023 NFL Draft, but the tailback thought it was a no-brainer, either way, to play in his team's bowl game.

"I still have a lot to prove to myself," Evans said. "And not only to myself but to my teammates. I know I missed a couple of games this year, and there's no excuse for that. I still have a lot to show out there."

Despite missing time due to injury, Evans finished the regular season with career-highs in carries (136), rushing yards (899), and rushing touchdowns (eight).

Fortunately for Ole Miss, freshman runningback Quinshon Judkins helped Evans shoulder the load and then some, and was named the 2022 SEC Freshman of the Year after leading the conference in multiple rushing categories. Evans mentioned the massive steps Judkins has taken in just one season.

"I watched [Judkins] go from a boy to a man," Evans said. "Him coming in and being able to handle the adversity thrown his way and being the lead back some games when I wasn't playing. It's pretty impressive and amazing."

Evans also previewed the Texas Tech defense that will be looking to stop him and Judkins on Wednesday night.

"Those [Texas Tech] boys are active, very active," Evans said. "They have a couple of schemes set up for us and athletes that come out and play hard. And that's all that matters, they play hard. So we have to be on the same page across the board."

