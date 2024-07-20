Ole Miss Rebels Sound Off on 'Surreal' Experience of Being in EA Sports CFB 25
The focus for the Ole Miss Rebels is on the upcoming season, but millions of gamers everywhere are playing their own virtual season in EA Sports College Football 25.
This game features real names and likenesses of players who opted into the game, including Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart and wide receiver Tre Harris. At SEC Media Days in Dallas, this duo discussed how it felt to be included in this game after having played installments of the franchise when they were younger.
Harris stated that, when he plays the game, he expects to spend time playing as Ole Miss and throwing passes from Dart to himself.
"Why wouldn't I?" Harris said. "I've been playing NCAA since I was a little kid, and I've always wanted to put myself in the game. You play Road to Glory every single time you play that game, so just being able to have myself actually in the game is surreal."
Harris comes in with an overall rating of 90 in the game, and while he isn't displeased with that number, he's hoping that some on-field performances this season can give him a virtual boost.
"I'm satisfied with it," Harris said. "I do wish it was a little bit higher. Probably what I've got to do is work on my route running a little bit more and just go out there and play my game, be a dominant receiver like I am. Hopefully it will boost my overall a little bit more."
One of the biggest storylines surrounding Ole Miss and the video game is how Jaxson Dart's face is portrayed. Dart took to social media to address the likeness that he doesn't believe bears a resemblance to him at all, and he even addressed it in-person at media days.
"It's very interesting," Harris said. "They got his little mullet down, but I'm curious to see what mine looks like. That's all I'm worried about now."
"I mean, it's trash," Dart said while laughing at the virtual headshot. "I don't know what they looked at, I don't know where they got that from, but that ain't me. That's all I've got to say.
"Tre's a hater," he said with a laugh in reference to the mullet comment.
Even if he isn't pleased with his face in the game, Dart is still thrilled at the idea that he is in the game to begin with. Like Harris, he spent a lot of hours when he was young playing college football video games, and now that he is represented in one, it means a lot to him.
"Yeah, it's pretty cool, isn't it?" Dart said. "I grew up playing it. I was always the kid who, when my parents went to sleep, I was trying to sneak on at night and play. It will be fun to kind of experience that, see yourself on a game. I think that's really cool."
Dart stated that he spent a lot of time playing as Oregon or a "lesser" program in his Road to Glory in an attempt to build up the team and win a national championship. Although Ole Miss is not a Group of Five team, that seems to parallel his goal for the Rebels this season: reaching the College Football Playoff and maybe even the national title.
The Rebels will open their (actual) season at home on Aug. 31 when they play host to the FCS Furman Paladins.