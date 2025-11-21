Ole Miss Rebels Targeting $15 Million Fast-Rising Coach as Lane Kiffin Weighs Options
Ole Miss Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin's future in Oxford remains in limbo as the program's decision-maker weighs his options with other schools.
Kiffin has propelled the Ole Miss program to a top-five ranking with an opportunity to clinch a spot in the College Football Playoff for the first time in school history, but he continues entertaining other schools.
The LSU Tigers and Florida Gators have emerged as serious threats to lure Kiffin out of the Magnolia State with the program in Baton Rouge gaining momentum.
"While it is unlikely there will be definitive clarity before next Saturday, numerous sources with knowledge of the situation have told CBS Sports in the last 24 hours that they believe the momentum has shifted in LSU's favor to land the talented head coach," CBS Sports wrote.
"To be clear, that does not mean it's a done deal. Throughout the week, Kiffin has seemingly gone back and forth by the day while trying to make a decision."
Kiffin is the betting favorite to land the LSU Tigers head coaching gig with multiple national analysts also believing the Bayou Bengals are picking up steam.
Ole Miss will not know Kiffin's "official" decision until next Saturday when he meets with the Rebels' administration to make a public statement.
Ole Miss Athletics Director Keith Carter met with Kiffin on Friday where both parties decided he will coach the Egg Bowl vs. Mississippi State - then make an announcement on his plans for the future.
The decision to set a timeline for after the Egg Bowl next Saturday came after a meeting with Kiffin and multiple Ole Miss officials in Oxford.
“Coach Kiffin and I have had many pointed and positive conversations regarding his future at Ole Miss, including meeting today with Chancellor Boyce,” Carter wrote in a statement. “While we discuss next steps, we know we cannot lose sight of what is most important – our sixth-ranked team that is poised to finish the regular season in historic fashion.
“Despite the outside noise, Coach Kiffin is focused on preparing our team for the Egg Bowl, and together, we want to ensure that our players and coaches can concentrate fully on next Friday’s game.
"This team is on the cusp of an unprecedented season, and it’s imperative they feel the support of the Ole Miss family in the week ahead. An announcement on Coach Kiffin’s future is expected the Saturday following the game.”
Now, with Kiffin's future uncertain, there's a potential candidate emerging to replace him if he were to depart Oxford: Tulane Green Wave head coach Jon Sumrall.
"Ole Miss has been actively in conversations with Jon Sumrall's representatives and I fully believe Jon Sumrall has been waiting for clarity on this job before he makes a move on others - and he's a favorite for Auburn, among others," Rivals' Ben Garrett said via the OM Spirit Podcast.
"I know it for a fact that Ole Miss has already gone very far down the road with Jon Sumrall... Ole Miss would also want to talk to other candidates."
As Kiffin mulls over his future, the Ole Miss Rebels appear ready to actively pursue other head coaches with Sumrall emerging as the first name to keep tabs on.
