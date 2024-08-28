Ole Miss Rebels TE Caden Prieskorn Shares Wisdom in Recent Press Conference
In 2023, Caden Prieskorn of the Ole Miss Rebels had a strong season after a late start due to injury. However in Tuesday's press conference, the 6-foot-6 tight end shared some positive and motivating words for the upcoming season.
Prieskorn really emphasized his past with injuries and how they have affected him from starting seasons in previous years and how that is not the case this time around.
"This is definitely the best I've felt," Prieskorn said. "This was one of my main goals, really just really be healthy going into the season."
Coming off a season where he only played 10 games, Prieskorn recorded 449 yards on 30 catches including four touchdowns, two of which were in the Peach Bowl en route to MVP honors in that game. He shared his thoughts about his leadership and where he stands in the locker room.
"Just do all the right things on and off the field, do it the right way and kind of lead by example," Prieskorn said on the impression he leaves on the younger players. "I feel like a lot of guys look up to me, my work ethic, how I go about practice."
With the season rapidly approaching, Prieskorn shared some final thoughts about the offense and their experience in a pivotal 2024 campaign.
"It's been very helpful being here another year, just learning the offense and getting a better relationship with (Jaxson) Dart," Prieskorn said. "Just being around the guys for another year and even having the coaches trust me and stuff like that, it's definitely been really helpful, and I'm grateful for them."
Prieskorn and the Rebels are looking to start their season strong on Saturday when they take on Furman at 6 p.m. CT, and the game will be televised on SEC Network+.