Ole Miss Week 8, LSU Offensive Players to Watch

When the No. 7 Ole Miss Rebels travel to Death Valley to take on the LSU Tigers, it will be a vital game for both programs.

The Tigers are coming off three consecutive weeks of SEC play with a victory over the Auburn Tigers, a home loss to the Tennessee Volunteers, and a victory in The Swamp over Florida. Ole Miss, on the other hand, is 7-0 for the first time since 1962 and will look to keep its streak alive versus LSU.

Not every win has been pretty for the Rebels, and if they want to walk away with a win in Week 8, they will need to play a complete game against the Tigers.

With both teams SEC battle-tested and knowing each other well, there is one added twist. LSU head coach Brian Kelly will be a part of the Magnolia Bowl for the first time as he comes over to Baton Rouge after 11 seasons in South Bend as Notre Dame’s leader.

Ole Miss versus LSU is set to kick off Saturday at 2:30 p.m. CT and will be televised on CBS.

Here is a preview of the LSU offense that will face Ole Miss in Week 8.

2022 Offensive Leaders:

Quarterback: Jayden Daniels

2022 stats: 1,564 passing yards, 10 touchdowns, one interception, 69.2 completion percentage, averaging 7.5 yards per passing attempt.

Rushing: Jayden Daniels

2022 stats: 403 rushing yards, six touchdowns, averaging 4.5 yards per carry.

If the Rebels want to get the win in Death Valley on Saturday, containing Jayden Daniels should be the No. 1 priority for the Ole Miss defense. In his first season in the Southeastern Conference, Daniels has proven to be an effective passer and runner. Daniels is the top rusher on his team and leads all SEC quarterbacks in rushing yards and touchdowns.

Receiver: Malik Nabers

2022 stats: 32 receptions, 418 receiving yards, one touchdown, averaging 13.1 yards per reception.

Many believed LSU receiver Kayshon Boutte would be Daniel's No. 1 target this fall, but Malik Nabors has taken over that role. Nabors leads his team in receptions and receiving yards, and is also fifth in the SEC in receiving yards.

