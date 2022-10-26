Ole Miss Week 9 Opponent Preview: Texas A&M Aggies Offense

After getting beaten by the LSU Tigers 45-20 in Week 8, the No. 15 Ole Miss Rebels will travel to College Station, Tex., to battle the Texas A&M Aggies in Week 9.

The Aggies are 3-4 through eight games and are 1-3 in conference play, good enough for last place in the SEC West. Texas A&M started the season ranked No. 6 but has not won a game since Week 4. The Rebels had trouble in Death Valley last Saturday, and even though the Aggies are down, Kyle Field is not an easy environment to play in either.

Ole Miss got the best of the Aggies in 2021, beating them 29-19 in Oxford, Miss., but Texas A&M has one of the best home-field advantages in the SEC, boasting a 6-1 home record in 2021. The Aggies were also able to topple No. 1 ranked Alabama at home last fall and nearly brought the Crimson Tide down again in Week 6.

Here is an overview of the Texas A&M offense that will see Ole Miss in Kyle Field on Saturday.

Offensive Players to Watch

Quarterback: Haynes King

2022 stats: 81 completions, 941 passing yards, six touchdowns, six interceptions, 118.2 passer rating, 57.0 completion percentage

Sophomore Haynes King won the starting quarterback job during fall camp but was benched for backup junior Max Johnson after Week 2 in an attempt to spark a struggling Texas A&M offense. King did not spend much time on the bench, however, as Johnson suffered an injury to his throwing hand during a Week 5 loss to the Mississippi State Bulldogs. Since then, King has thrown for 431 passing yards and three touchdowns.

Rushing: Devon Achane

2022 stats: 117 carries, 627 yards, six touchdowns, averaging 6.6 yards per carry

Junior Devon Achane is the only Aggie rusher to record more than 100 total rushing yards this fall, the next best is King with 95 rushing yards from the quarterback position. Freshman tailback LJ Johnson Jr. is the guy backing up Achane, and he has rushed for 39 yards and two touchdowns on just 10 carries so far.

Receiving: Evan Stewart

2022 stats: 32 receptions, 390 yards, one touchdown, averaging 12.2 yards per reception

Senior receiver Ainias Smith was expected to be the No. 1 option for the Aggies this season but that role has gone to freshman wideout Evan Stewart. Stewart leads the Aggies in receptions (32) and receiving yards (390) as a true freshman.

