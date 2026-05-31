Ole Miss Rebels Win Recruiting Battle for 4-Star WR

Pete Golding has landed a major commitment from a highly touted Louisiana prospect.

The Ole Miss Rebels landed a commitment from four-star wide receiver Miguel Whitley on Sunday, per On3's Hayes Fawcett. The New Orleans, Louisiana native is now a part of Ole Miss' 2027 recruiting class and gives the Rebels another talented playmaker for the future.

Whitley is the Rebels' 12th commitment to date, helping Ole Miss build a top-25 recruiting class heading into the 2027 recruiting cycle.

Pete Golding is looking to make high school recruiting a major emphasis in building Ole Miss' future, an area where the Rebels have struggled to consistently find success throughout the recruiting rankings in the past.

The Rebels are looking to pair Whitley with talented quarterback of the 2027 class Keegan Croucher. Croucher is the second highest rated recruit of the 2027 class for the Rebels so far.

What Whitley Brings to Ole Miss

Jan 8, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Mississippi Rebels wide receiver Deuce Alexander (11) against the Miami Hurricanes during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Whitley brings an intriguing combination of size and speed to Ole Miss when he takes the field at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. As a sophomore, he showcased his athleticism on the track, running an 11.49 second 100 meter dash and a 22.95 second 200 meter dash.

The Rebels have relied on speedy wide receivers in the past, and those players have found tremendous success in Ole Miss' high-powered offense over the years.

When paired with elite 2027 quarterback Keegan Croucher, this duo can take off early in their college careers. The Rebels also have a commitment from Crews Jenkins, both of whom are very talented.

Whitley held plenty of strong Division I offers, totaling 33, including SEC programs like Auburn, LSU, and Mississippi State. He also holds offers from other top programs outside the SEC, including Ohio State, Miami, and Florida State.

247Sports has him ranked as the 8th-best player in Louisiana for the 2027 class, making it an impressive feat to outduel rival Lane Kiffin and LSU for the talented Louisiana native.

Ole Miss Building Serious Recruiting Momentum in 2027 Class

Kamarion Franklin, the No. 1 recruit in Mississippi, puts on an Ole Miss hat as he announces his commitment to Ole Miss football while wearing a shirt that says Sip Made Kam Stayed with the Ole Miss logo at Lake Cormorant High School in Lake Cormorant, Miss, on Saturday, August 19, 2023. | Chris Day/The Commercial Appeal / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Rebels are looking to build on what could be Ole Miss’ best recruiting class since the Hugh Freeze era in Oxford.

The Rebels recently landed four-star, highly touted defensive lineman Marvin Nguetsop, who like Whitley is a highly touted recruit. The Rebels beat Kentucky, Tennessee, Ohio State, and Michigan for the 6-foot-7, 275-pound Nguetsop.

Golding is loading up the talent in the 2027 class as the Rebels are finally starting to recruit at the high school level with authority, beating out some of the best teams in the country for elite athletes.

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