How Recent Football Commit Could Cause a Ripple Effect in Ole Miss’ Recruiting

Ole Miss gained another four-star safety Darrell Mattison in the 2027 class this week.

He is expected to thrive as a Rebel and seeks to find a home where he can grow into his highest potential.

With an increase in athletes aspiring to compete in the SEC, the question remains: Why Ole Miss? Mattison’s commitment could provide insight into why athletes should look for the uniform in red and blue.

The Elite Level

Ole Miss Head Coach Pete Golding watches on the sidelines during the first round of the College Football Playoff against Tulane | Lauren Witte/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Mattison is one of six four-star recruits, joining defensive standouts Ben’Jarvius Shumaker, Taelyn Mayo, Keysan Taylor, and Jamarkus Pittman. When a talented group comes together, other prospects begin to find a deeper attraction to become a part of a developing legacy.

At this time, Ole Miss is the No. 22-ranked recruitment class, with Mattison becoming the tenth commit for 2027.

Known for his strong junior year performance, especially his tackling, Mattison finishes his junior season with 47 tackles. His agility is notable, allowing him to navigate the field effectively, as proven by his five interceptions on the season.

While defense is a key focus, key stars Keegan Croucher and Crews Jenkins are expected to contribute to keeping the Rebels ranked high. A strong defense enhances a good offense.

With Mattison’s commitment, we might see more talented players on both sides of the ball commit to Ole Miss.

What is so special?

Courtesy of Darrell Mattison via X.

Under the guidance of Pete Golding, whose defensive strategies are highly regarded, recruits are drawn by the potential for growth and development under him. With the speed and versatility of players serving as a key to success, each person is assigned a specific role on the field.

As the former defensive coordinator, Golding’s priorities revolve around preventing scoring, forcing unfavorable plays, and minimizing mistakes. With a strong defense, the Rebels have the opportunity for constant successful road games.

Mattison represents the ideal commit, allowing his skills to find space on the field while demonstrating great versatility and adaptability. His speed and IQ on the field will allow the Rebels to execute more fluid plays, especially when applying pressure to opposing quarterbacks.

Mattison’s Flipped Commitment

Mattison’s change from a more recent National Champion like the Michigan Wolverines signifies his trust in the program that is being built in Oxford.

This trust is influential to other prospects who might be second-guessing their current commitment.

Most attractive to Mattison was the hand the Rebels would have in his ability to play at the next level.

His excitement for the program, coupled with his strength as a player, will push others to consider finding their home with the Rebels.