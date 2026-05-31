How Marvin Nguetsop's Commitment Impacts Ole Miss' Recruiting Class

Despite trailing almost every top athlete's recruitment path heavily over the offseason, Ole Miss Rebels head coach Pete Golding has been extremely selective in the signings that the Rebels have gained so far from the class of 2027.

As of Saturday morning, Ole Miss had 10 commits listed to its name, including four-star defensive lineman Ben'Jarvius Shumaker, three-star offensive tackle Coderro McDaniel and three-star offensive lineman Ford Wade.

By Saturday afternoon, however, the Rebels gained the commitment of another blue-chip guy that points toward just what Golding and Co. are actively seeking in the 2027 recruiting class — and pulls the Rebels' current signing class up into a better position.

4-Star Defensive Lineman Marvin Nguetsop's Commitment Highlights the Rebels' Top Priority

Four-star edge Marvin Nguetsop announced his commitment to the Rebels on Saturday afternoon, making him the 11th commit to join Ole Miss' group of 2027 prospects.

He also became the sixth lineman to join that list.

So far, the Rebels have solely gained commitments from the guys in the trenches. And as the third four-star defensive lineman to commit to Ole Miss, Nguetsop's announcement indicates that Golding and his crew may be pursuing a certain group of players during the freshman recruitment period.

The Rebels are actively recruiting physically assertive prospects, peaking at 6-foot-7.5, 268-pound Nguetsop. With two four-star prospects and under-the-radar talent added to Ole Miss' list of commitments so far, the Rebels are looking to introduce young talent into the trenches that will be able to develop in time to fill the shoes of the current linemen who make all the difference on the field.

Nguetsop's addition also means a bump forward in the rankings for the Rebels, who previously held the No. 21 spot in On3's national list. With a fifth four-star recruit declaring his commitment to Ole Miss, the Rebels very likely will be looking at a new spot within the top-20 nationally.

Golding isn't done yet either, with Ole Miss still in the race for several high-level athletes. The Rebels are competing against several SEC schools for these targets, and with a strong establishment at recruiting in the trenches, it's likely that the Rebels' next commit could come from another lineman.

Offensive tackle Kaden Moss is heavily trending toward committing to Ole Miss, especially as the Rebels focus on top in-state recruits. The four-star prospect will officially visit Ole Miss June 19, making him a top candidate to keep on the radar.

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