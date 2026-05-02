Ole Miss QB Commit Keegan Croucher Has a Chance To Do Something Special This Summer

The Ole Miss Rebels have found incredible success at the quarterback position over the last decade.

Over that time, names like Trinidad Chambliss, Jaxson Dart, Matt Corral, Jordan Ta'amu, and Chad Kelly have all been among the best in college football during their careers in Oxford.

Now, four-star Baylor School (Chattanooga, TN) Ole Miss QB commit Keegan Croucher is up next, and he has a chance to do something special.

Kroucher, who earned his invite to the Elite 11 Finals in Los Angeles last week, joins only a handful of previous Rebels to compete in the prestigious event since it's inception in 1999.

And if he wins it, he will become just the second Ole Miss QB commit to win the competition, and the first to do so in over a decade.

Keegan Croucher could be the first Rebel in a decade to Win Elite 11

Courtesy of Keegan Croucher via X.

The last Rebel commit to win the event was none other than former 5-star Shea Patterson, the highest-rated QB to enroll at Ole Miss in the modern recruiting era (2010-present), in 2015.

That year Patterson beat out the likes of Dwayne Haskins, Feleipe Franks, Jalen Hurts, and D'eriq King, among others. Not the most talented group of all time, but a good one.

The only other Ole Miss QB that has really come close to winning the event, was Corral in the 2017 competition, who finished in the Final Elite 11 of a stacked group of talents that included names like Trevor Lawrence, Tyler Shough, Dorian Thompson-Robinson, Joe Milton, Devin Leary, Tanner McKee, as well as the the eventual winner, Justin Fields.

In other words, the Elite 11 Finals is always a fierce competition.

Fortunately, Croucher possesses all the tools necessary to win that kind of event.

Why Croucher can win the event

Croucher currently sits as the No. 4 QB in the country and No. 50 player nationally in the Rivals/On3 rankings, behind Will Mencl (Oregon), Jake Nawrot (Kentucky) and Israel Abrams (Miami). He also ranks as the third-highest-rated commit at the position in modern recruiting history for Ole Miss, behind only Patterson and Corral.

But this competition is not just about stars and rankings. It is a set of combine-style passing drills that test a quarterback's skills, accuracy, mechanics, and balance.

Fortunately, that is the kind of competition that the physically gifted Croucher is built for. Standing 6-foot-4 and weighing in at just over 200 pounds, he has the size and elite arm talent to go up against any prospect in the class.

However, it is also a three-day grind that tests endurance, mental fortitude, and football IQ both on the field and in the classroom.

If he can pass those tests as well, Croucher can make his mark on the Elite 11 forever and become the first Ole Miss winner since Patterson.

And then hopefully, go on to have an far more successful career in Oxford than his predecessor, and continue the recent run of special Ole Miss signal callers.

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