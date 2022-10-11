Skip to main content

Ole Miss WR Jordan Watkins Discusses His Confidence, Rebels' Loaded Roster

Ole Miss Rebels wide receiver Jordan Watkins talks about his performance against Vanderbilt and the playmakers on his team.
OXFORD, Miss. — The Ole Miss Rebels wrapped up this weekend with their second road victory and sixth win of the season by beating the Vanderbilt Commodores 52-28.

The game was highlighted by a senior wide receiver Jonathan Mingo who set a new school record with 247 receiving yards on the day. It was a great showing for Mingo, but there were a couple other Rebels who had career games too. Sophomore transfer quarterback Jaxson Dart threw for a career high 448 yards, and junior transfer wide receiver Jordan Watkins also had his best college game, recording 117 receiving yards.

“I wasn’t upset that Mingo had a career game in the same game as me,” Watkins said. “Mingo is such a hard worker. He is someone that just comes to work every day, so it is great that it has finally been brought to light.”

Watkins also hauled in a 61-yard touchdown strike for the Rebels.

“The moment I caught it, I saw a flash of someone,” Watkins said. “It was actually the referee, so I hesitated, but then when I saw Mingo on my other side, I knew it was going to be a touchdown.”

He has always been able to big plays, but the Rebels’ roster is crowed with playmakers.

“We have so many playmakers on the roster,” Watkins said. “Football is a tough game, so you just have to wait your turn.”

To be successful in football you have to believe in your abilities, but this game definitely gave Watkins a little extra certainty.

“You want to have confidence when playing football,” Watkins said. “But having a game like I did on Saturday is definitely a confidence booster for me. “Getting to play faster and more physical is just what I needed.”

