Ole Miss Recruiting Surge Shows No Signs of Slowing Down

The Ole Miss Rebels have had an eventful 2026 calendar year that's featured some major headlines amid championship expectations.

But as the spotlight has continued to grow, so has the coaching staff's elite recruiting ability. Pete Golding has stepped into his first full offseason as head coach with something to prove to the rest of the SEC, and Ole Miss' new staff has certainly done that through their work in the transfer portal and the 2027 cycle.

While the team's portal class is all set for this fall, the 2027 recruiting class continues to take shape during a crucial portion of the summer unofficially known as official visit season. With some big names set to make their decisions in the coming weeks and months, it's worth taking a look at where Ole Miss currently stands in their 2027 recruiting endeavors.

Latest Ole Miss Commits

Ole Miss head coach Pete Golding runs off the field during warmups before the CFP Fiesta Bowl at the State Farm Stadium, in Glendale, Ariz., on Thursday, Jan. 8, 2026. | Lauren Witte/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The spring was big for the Rebels. In the month of May, they added eight players out of their current 15-player class. This was highlighted by commitments from four-star recruits like cornerback Taelyn Mayo, defensive lineman Marvin Nguetsop, safety Darrell Mattison and more.

On the final day of May, Ole Miss landed commitments from four-star linebacker Jeremiah Culpepper, three-star edge rusher Juelz Batiste and three-star wide receiver Miguel Whitley.

Once the calendar flipped to June, the commitments didn't stop. The Rebels added four-star offensive tackle Antonio Keefer after flipping Oklahoma wide receiver commit Tra'Von Hall.

Who Could Be Next?

The Rebels still have sights set on landing one of the best remaining players in the 2027 cycle.

Ole Miss recently had an official visit with five-star running back David Gabriel Georges, who cancelled his OV with Georgia shortly after the trip to Oxford. The Rebels are joined by Tennessee and Ohio State as finalists for Gabriel Georges, though it feels like the recruitment doesn't favor Ole Miss at this time.

Ole Miss is also going to be keeping a close eye on the decision of four-star wide receiver Alvin Mosley, who took an official visit with the Rebels on June 5.

The Rebels are completing an official visit weekend with multiple four-star players that have yet to make a commitment, like cornerbacks Montre Jackson and Raheem Floyd, safety Adryan Cole and offensive tackle Caden Moss.

Ole Miss will be awaiting a decision from these players, though teams like Florida and Georgia are right in the mix as well.

Other Notable Offers

The Rebels have offered some of the top players in the 2027 class. Though most of them have already committed elsewhere, there are still a few on the board that Ole Miss could elect to pursue more aggressively if other recruiting battles fall through.

Ole Miss has also offered four-star players like wide receivers Osani Gayles and Julius Jones, cornerback Hayden Stepp, safety Ta'Shawn Poole and three-star wide receiver Sheldon Isaac among many others.

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