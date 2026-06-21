Kewan Lacy's Heisman Trophy Hype Expands in Latest RB Rankings

The Ole Miss Rebels are gearing up for what could be another historic season on the gridiron. The program is looking to build off of a College Football Playoff semifinal appearance from this past season, but there are some well-aware changes on the sidelines.

First-year head coach Pete Golding has gotten the stress of a playoff game out of the way before even coaching in his first regular season game. One good thing for Golding is the talent that has come back to Oxford for the 2026 season.

One of the most important players on the field for the Rebels this upcoming season will be running back Kewan Lacy. Recently, ESPN ranked the top running backs in college football ahead of the 2026 season. To no surprise to anyone, Lacy is the leader of the pack.

One Man Race

Jan 8, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Mississippi Rebels running back Kewan Lacy (5) runs for a touchdown against the Miami Hurricanes during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Lacy grabbed the No. 1 spot in the rankings created by ESPN's Eli Lederman and Max Olson.

"Lacy put up 1,010 of his rushing yards against SEC defenses, including 224 yards on 31 carries against Florida, in his first season as a starter. If he's just as good or better as a junior, he'll have every opportunity to be the first running back selected in next year's NFL draft," ESPN wrote.

The Rebels' running back had a historic 2025 season with the program. When all was said and done last season, Lacy led the SEC in rushing touchdowns with 24, which also led the conference in total touchdowns. The Rebels star also led the conference in most rushing attempts with 306.

Lacy's return to the program may very well be the catalsyt that helps Golding keep up the expectations that Rebels fans are going to be craving after such a succesful seaon in 2025. If Lacy is anything like he was this past season, there's no question he will be a Heisman Trophy finalist.

Historic Duo

Dec 20, 2025; Oxford, MS, USA; Mississippi Rebels quarterback Trinidad Chambliss (6) and running back Kewan Lacy (5) warm up prior to a game against the Tulane Green Wave at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Individual awards will come for many Rebels players if the season goes according to plan. Lacy won't be the only player on this offense under the national spotlight.

Quarterback Trinidad Chambliss could rival Lacy when it comes to the Heisman Trophy. There would be no better recruiting pitch for any coach, let alone a first-year head coach, if Golding were to have two players as finalists for the most prestigious award in college sports.

It sounds cliché, but the sky is the limit for this offense this season. Lacy has the chance to leave a legacy that not many will be able to follow if he has a strong 2026 campaign.

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