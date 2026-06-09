What the Commitment of 4-Star WR Alvin Mosley Would Mean for the Ole Miss Rebels

The wait is on for the start of the Ole Miss Rebels football program's first full season under head coach Pete Golding.

Last season, Golding was tasked with the almost impossible goal of leading the team through the College Football Playoff after former head coach Lane Kiffin bailed on the team. While it may have been impossible, Golding helped lead the team to their first semifinal appearance in the CFP.

Now, the first-year head coach will get the chance to put his stamp on the team that takes the field in September. As fans anxiously await for the season to begin, the summer months are all about recruiting. Right now, the Rebels coaching staff is attempting to put together one of the top classes in 2027.

One player who would help the Rebels jump up the rankings would be four-star wide receiver Alvin Mosley. Mosley's potential commitment to Golding would be massive, but what would it truly mean for the program?

Head coach Pete Golding speaks at Ole Miss “Meet the Rebels” in Oxford, Miss. on Saturday, April 25, 2026. | Bruce Newman/Special to the Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The 6 ft 1 in. wideout is the 17th best wide receiver in the 2027 class. If the Rebels can reel him in, they will have fought off programs like the Texas Longhorns, Arkansas Razorbacks, Houston Cougars, and the Arizona State Sun Devils.

If you take a closer look at the Rebels' current 2027 class, Mosley would be the third wide receiver recruit so far. It's clear that Golding and his staff want to load up at the position, and this addition of Mosley would arguably be the best of the receiver unit.

A Real Feat

Ole Miss head coach Pete Golding runs off the field during warmups before the CFP Fiesta Bowl at the State Farm Stadium, in Glendale, Ariz., on Thursday, Jan. 8, 2026. | Lauren Witte/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Maybe the biggest thing Mosley's potential commitment would mean is that Golding can get talent from a state like Texas. Four-star cornerback Taelyn Mayo is the only player in the current 2027 class who hails from Texas. Golding showing that he can go into Texas and bring talent back to Oxford would prove he can fight off programs like Texas, Texas A&M, and the so-called endless money program in Lubbock, the Texas Tech Red Raiders.

The Rebels are in a good place regarding Mosley's future home. However, nothing is really set in stone until a player basically enrolls in school. Still, getting a commitment from the talented Texas wide receiver would be a huge win for a coaching staff looking to make as many statements as possible before September.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news.