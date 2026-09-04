Which Ole Miss Player Is Flying Under the Radar Before Louisville Showdown

Gameday is quickly approaching for the 2026 Ole Miss Rebels football team, and after a drama-filled offseason, players, coaches, and fans are ready for the bright lights.

No. 9 Ole Miss vs No. 24 Louisville is the only ranked matchup this weekend, and many eyes will be watching the highly touted teams face off. While the spotlight has remained on Trinidad Chambliss and Kewan Lacy, there are a few players who could make a big splash for the Rebels on Sunday and set up a big season.

A hybrid Caleb Odom could cause problems for Louisville

Caleb Odom (4) runs after a catch during the third quarter against The Citadel Bulldogs at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. | Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Returning for his second season in Oxford is highly touted tight end, Caleb Odom. The tight end room now belongs to Odom and Arkansas transfer Luke Hasz, both who have showcased great upside, if they can stay healthy.

At six-foot-five, and 240 pounds, Odom's established career has come at the tight end position, but his size and quickness has also seen him have success lining up as a wide receiver. Odom's hybrid ability can be a problem for the Louisville defense, which gave up more than 300 yards per game in passing last season.

“I take pride in my skill set and being able to play receiver, play outside, play inside, play tight end and block just like a 260‑pound tight end can,” Odom said. “I’m trying to take pride in being able to do all of those things.”

Odom finished the 2025 seaon with 19 catches, 197 yards, and two touchdowns. The numbers don't tell much of a sotry, but, Odom's speed makes it hard for a linebacker to matchup with him, and his size makes him difficult to tackle when lined up against defensive backs.

Jaylon Braxton

Jaylon Braxton (2) reacts after a pass breakup during the fourth quarter against the Washington State Cougars at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. | Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

A healthy Jaylon Braxton could be the defining factor for the Ole Miss defense this season, and with so much depth on that side of the ball, everyone is forgetting about the talnted defender.

Jaylon Braxton enters his second season with the Rebels, after missing the start of the season in 2025, he suffered a fractured patella, sidelining him for multiple games.

Once he returned, Braxton made a immediate impact, his versatility and and explosiveness to play multiple postions in the secondary make him a valuable assset and disguise player for Pete Golding's defense.

Braxton transferred in from Arkansas, where he was a four-star rated prospect in the transfer portal, he landed on the Freshman All-SEC team his first season in the conference.

Braxton's man-to-man coverage, great handspeed, and versatility to play outside and in the slot, will become a headache for the Cardinals projected starting quarterback Lincoln Kienholz, who has never started a game in college before.

Braxton has a unique ability to get downhill, and also make big plays in stopping the run, which will also be cruical against Kienholz. Ole Miss fans should keep their eyes on Braxton, if he can stay healthy, a great game against Louisville will only be the start for him.

Ole Miss will begin their season agaisnt No. 24 Louisville, Sunday, September 6 at 6:30 p.m. CT. They will play at Nissan Stadium, in Nashville, Tennessee.

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