Ole Miss Reveals Uniform Combination For Homecoming Game vs. Kentucky
The No. 6 Ole Miss Rebels are set to open SEC play on Saturday against the Kentucky Wildcats, and we now know what they will be wearing for the conference opener that also serves as homecoming.
Ole Miss revealed its uniform plans for the week on Thursday night, opting to wear a common combination of powder blue helmets, powder blue jerseys and white pants. This look was modeled by running back Henry Parrish Jr., and you can view the uniform reveal below.
This is the first time the powder blue jerseys (which are utilizing Nike's new template) have seen the field this season, and it is the second game for the powder blue helmets. The white pants have been worn in three of the Rebels' four games thus far, seeing action against Furman, Wake Forest and Georgia Southern.
This is also the fifth different combination in total that Ole Miss has worn this season, and it seems that the team could once again be aiming to wear a different combination in each of its regular season games in 2024 as it has the last two years.
Kickoff on Saturday between Ole Miss and Kentucky is set for 11 a.m. CT, and the game will be televised on ABC.