Ole Miss Season Opener Officially Pushed to Sunday, Sept. 6

Nate Gabler

HOUSTON, Tex. (via. Ole Miss Athletics) – The 2020 Texas Kickoff featuring Ole Miss vs. Baylor is scheduled to kick off Sunday, Sept. 6, moving from the previously scheduled date of Sept. 5. The game, played at NRG Stadium in Houston, is slated to be part of ESPN’s Labor Day weekend opening schedule, airing on an ESPN network. 

The fifth installment of the annual Sunday holiday weekend game will be headlined by a pair of new head coaches with the Rebels’ Lane Kiffin against the Bears’ Dave Aranda.

“As preparations continue in hopes of starting the 2020 athletics season as scheduled, we are excited to see Ole Miss showcased on this national stage as our football program begins a new era under Coach Kiffin’s leadership,” said Keith Carter, Ole Miss Vice Chancellor for Intercollegiate Athletics. “With decisions and planning surrounding the college football season ongoing, we hope the Ole Miss family is able to make their plans to join us in Houston, particularly our large family of Texas Rebels."

Kickoff time and network designation for the matchup will be available at a later date. ESPN’s early-season college football schedule will be announced in the coming weeks as conferences and television networks continue to prepare for the college football season.

“ESPN’s Sunday game during kickoff weekend has quickly developed into a strong franchise,” said Pete Derzis, ESPN senior vice president of programming and ESPN Events. “We look forward to continuing that success as we feature two head coaches in their inaugural games with two great programs. We want to thank the schools and our Texas Kickoff team for recognizing this unique opportunity.”

This will mark the second time in the last three years the Rebels have opened the season in the Texas Kickoff, as Ole Miss defeated Texas Tech 47-27 in the 2018 edition. It will be Baylor’s first appearance in the game, although the Bears have played in NRG Stadium in the Texas Bowl twice, including a 45-38 win over Vanderbilt in the 2018 edition.

The Rebels and Bears will face off for only the second time in program history. Baylor knocked off Ole Miss 20-10 in the 1975 season opener in Waco.

More from The Grove Report:

Projecting the 2021 Ole Miss Baseball Lineup

Four-star, Mississippi QB: "I Don’t Have a Very Good Relationship with Ole Miss"

Comments

How Terence Davis Became the Rare Undrafted Rookie Contributor

Undrafted out of Ole Miss in 2019, Terence Davis is a major contributor as a rookie on a Toronto Raptors team that is the No. 2 seed in the east. How did so many teams miss on Terence Davis?

Nate Gabler

Nine at Ole Miss in Quarantine Despite Negative COVID-19 Tests, No Additional Positives

In contradiction to reports from earlier today that multiple additional Rebels had tested positive for the coronavirus, University officials have confirmed to The Grove Report that there have been no additional positive COVID-19 tests.

Nate Gabler

Projecting the 2021 Ole Miss Baseball Lineup Following the MLB Draft

Thursday night completed the final round of the 2020 MLB Draft. Two from Ole Miss baseball were selected and likely won't be with the team when the next season kicks off. So let's take a look at what that next season lineup will look like.

Nate Gabler

Ty Keyes: "I Don’t Have a Very Good Relationship with Ole Miss"

Ty Keyes is the biggest domino to fall in the state of Mississippi. A four-star quarterback out of Taylorsville, Miss., Keyes caught up with The Grove Report to talk about his recruitment, Ole Miss and what he's looking for in a school.

Nate Gabler

Seattle Mariners Select Tyler Keenan in 4th Round of MLB Draft

Former Ole Miss third baseman Tyler Keenan is likely headed to the majors.

Nate Gabler

Anthony Servideo Drafted in Round 3 by the Baltimore Orioles

Ole Miss shortstop Anthony Servideo has been drafted into Major League Baseball.

Nate Gabler

Lane Kiffin Elaborates on Significant Difficulties of Virtual Recruiting

There's so much uncertainty in college football right now. From a recruiting side, players are unable to take visits and many have never met this new Ole Miss staff. Here's what head coach Lane Kiffin is saying about the difficulties of recruiting during this time.

Nate Gabler

Highlights and Breakdown: Ole Miss' Newest Commit Demarko Williams

Ole Miss landed their fifth commitment for the 2021 recruiting class on Wednesday in the form of a corner from Atlanta. Here's what Demarko Williams can bring to the Rebels.

Nate Gabler

Ole Miss Snags Commitment From Demarko Williams Out of Georgia

Ole Miss has landed their fifth commitment for the 2021 recruiting class. Three-star rated defensive back Demarko Williams committed to the Rebels on Wednesday afternoon.

Nate Gabler

SEC Roundtable: Largest Pressing Storylines as Players Return to Campus

This week, as athletes begin returning to campus, Sports Illustrated's reporters from around the Southeastern Conference joined together for a look at the largest pressing storylines at each school as players return.

Nate Gabler