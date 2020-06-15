Ole Miss Season Opener Officially Pushed to Sunday, Sept. 6

HOUSTON, Tex. (via. Ole Miss Athletics) – The 2020 Texas Kickoff featuring Ole Miss vs. Baylor is scheduled to kick off Sunday, Sept. 6, moving from the previously scheduled date of Sept. 5. The game, played at NRG Stadium in Houston, is slated to be part of ESPN’s Labor Day weekend opening schedule, airing on an ESPN network.

The fifth installment of the annual Sunday holiday weekend game will be headlined by a pair of new head coaches with the Rebels’ Lane Kiffin against the Bears’ Dave Aranda.

“As preparations continue in hopes of starting the 2020 athletics season as scheduled, we are excited to see Ole Miss showcased on this national stage as our football program begins a new era under Coach Kiffin’s leadership,” said Keith Carter, Ole Miss Vice Chancellor for Intercollegiate Athletics. “With decisions and planning surrounding the college football season ongoing, we hope the Ole Miss family is able to make their plans to join us in Houston, particularly our large family of Texas Rebels."

Kickoff time and network designation for the matchup will be available at a later date. ESPN’s early-season college football schedule will be announced in the coming weeks as conferences and television networks continue to prepare for the college football season.

“ESPN’s Sunday game during kickoff weekend has quickly developed into a strong franchise,” said Pete Derzis, ESPN senior vice president of programming and ESPN Events. “We look forward to continuing that success as we feature two head coaches in their inaugural games with two great programs. We want to thank the schools and our Texas Kickoff team for recognizing this unique opportunity.”

This will mark the second time in the last three years the Rebels have opened the season in the Texas Kickoff, as Ole Miss defeated Texas Tech 47-27 in the 2018 edition. It will be Baylor’s first appearance in the game, although the Bears have played in NRG Stadium in the Texas Bowl twice, including a 45-38 win over Vanderbilt in the 2018 edition.

The Rebels and Bears will face off for only the second time in program history. Baylor knocked off Ole Miss 20-10 in the 1975 season opener in Waco.

