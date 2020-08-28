Ole Miss Skips Practice to Protest Racial Injustices, Kiffin in Support

It's not normal for a football coach to be in support of skipping a day of football practice four weeks before the start of the season.

But that's what happened on Friday morning in Oxford, Miss., as Ole Miss players protested their Friday morning practice to instead stage a peaceful walk from Ole Miss campus to The Square and back in support of ending police brutality and racial injustices across the nation.

Head coach Lane Kiffin was right there alongside his team walking down the road.

Ole Miss joins a handful of schools, including Mississippi State, Kentucky, Boston College and South Florida, who led player-driven protests on Thursday and did not practice. Oklahoma did the same on Friday morning. This goes in line with what a handful of NFL teams, including the Detroit Lions, did on Thursday as well.

These decisions, like the ones before them in the NFL, the NBA playoffs, the WNBA and MLB, stem from a handful of issues in our nation regarding racial injustices and police brutality.

As you can see from the sign held by one Ole Miss player to lead the march, police brutality is very much on their minds. Recently, this stems from a video that went viral on Sunday regarding the police shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man in Wisconsin, who was shot seven times in the back while walking away from officers, whose weapons were drawn, and attempting to get into his car.

Ole Miss players were expected to talk to the media following practice around 12 p.m. C.T. on Friday. Whether or not that will take place as planned is now up in the air.

More From The Grove Report:

NCAA Clears Tavius Robinson for 2020: What Does He Bring to Ole Miss?

Four-star Shooting Guard James White Commits to Ole Miss

You can join The Grove Report community by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter @SIRebels and @nategabler.