SI.com
The Grove Report
HomeFootballRecruitingBasketballBaseballOther Sports
Search

Ole Miss Skips Practice to Protest Racial Injustices, Kiffin in Support

Nate Gabler

It's not normal for a football coach to be in support of skipping a day of football practice four weeks before the start of the season. 

But that's what happened on Friday morning in Oxford, Miss., as Ole Miss players protested their Friday morning practice to instead stage a peaceful walk from Ole Miss campus to The Square and back in support of ending police brutality and racial injustices across the nation.

Head coach Lane Kiffin was right there alongside his team walking down the road. 

Ole Miss joins a handful of schools, including Mississippi State, Kentucky, Boston College and South Florida, who led player-driven protests on Thursday and did not practice. Oklahoma did the same on Friday morning. This goes in line with what a handful of NFL teams, including the Detroit Lions, did on Thursday as well. 

These decisions, like the ones before them in the NFL, the NBA playoffs, the WNBA and MLB, stem from a handful of issues in our nation regarding racial injustices and police brutality.

As you can see from the sign held by one Ole Miss player to lead the march, police brutality is very much on their minds. Recently, this stems from a video that went viral on Sunday regarding the police shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man in Wisconsin, who was shot seven times in the back while walking away from officers, whose weapons were drawn, and attempting to get into his car. 

Ole Miss players were expected to talk to the media following practice around 12 p.m. C.T. on Friday. Whether or not that will take place as planned is now up in the air.

More From The Grove Report:

NCAA Clears Tavius Robinson for 2020: What Does He Bring to Ole Miss?

Four-star Shooting Guard James White Commits to Ole Miss

You can join The Grove Report community by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter @SIRebels and @nategabler.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Behind Enemy Sidelines: What Information Out of Camp Can You Trust?

This week, we focused on what to trust and not trust in a strange training camp. All information is what the team wants you to think. Can you trust it?

Nate Gabler

4-star Shooting Guard James White Commits to Ole Miss over Florida, Tennessee, others

The Rebels landed a commitment on Thursday afternoon from four-star shooting guard James White, the No. 27 ranked shooting guard in the class by Rivals. White chose Ole Miss over offers from Florida, Florida State, Tennessee, Auburn and others.

Nate Gabler

NCAA Clears Tavius Robinson for 2020: What Does He Bring to Ole Miss?

The NCAA has approved Ole Miss' transfer waiver for defensive lineman Tavius Robinson, the team announced on Thursday afternoon. What does he bring to the table for the Rebels?

Nate Gabler

SEC Sets Start Dates and Formats for Non-Football Fall Sports

The Southeastern Conference has established new start dates and formats for the SEC cross country, soccer and volleyball seasons as well as the fall golf and tennis seasons.

Nate Gabler

Eli Johnson Enters Transfer Portal Following Opting Out of 2020 Season

Ole Miss' incumbent starting center Eli Johnson opted out of the 2020 season right before the start of training camp. Now, he's in the transfer portal.

Nate Gabler

WATCH: Jerrion Ealy's First Press Conference of 2020

Jerrion Ealy, or should I say Franklin, as we had to call him today, met with media on Wednesday for the first time since the 2019 Egg Bowl.See above for everything the lynchpin of the Ole Miss offense said.

Nate Gabler

Jerrion Ealy is "Playing Chess" with the Ole Miss Defense

The original Queen's gambit worked because of the surprise. Intentionally sacrificing your most valuable piece to get inside an opponent's head. Jerrion Ealy is working to do the same with SEC linebackers in 2020.

Nate Gabler

Ole Miss Legend Marshall Henderson Joins Men’s Hoops Staff

One of the most popular players in Ole Miss basketball history returns to campus, as head coach announced the addition of Marshall Henderson to his staff.

Nate Gabler

How Ole Miss Left Tackle Nick Broeker Can Make The Year Two Leap

Left tackles don't exactly play significant snaps as true freshmen the SEC. It's not supposed to happen. Someone apparently forgot to tell this to Nick Broeker. His second year could be even better.

Nate Gabler

Hooping in Masks and Locker Room Tape: How Ole Miss WBB is Adjusting to the New Normal

They're practicing in masks, swapping basketballs out between drills and lacking any sort of Division I amenities. But the Ole Miss women's basketball team isn't complaining.

Nate Gabler