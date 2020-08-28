Ole Miss Football Program, Players Speak Out Following Morning Protests

Ole Miss football didn't practice this morning.

Instead, they marched from campus to the square to protest against police brutality and racial injustices in the United States. More on that can be found here.

Later this afternoon, the team released a statement in support of their players.

"As the Ole Miss football family, we are committed to change," the team statement read. "Police brutality and other injustices occurring across our nation have to end, and our team stands united to embrace our diversity and promote a culture of peace, equality and understanding. Regardless of backgrounds, we all need to listen to each other and learn to respect and love our differences."

Other players took to social media to voice their individual concerns.

"I’m proud of our players coming together for justice and change. We are going to continue to work together to improve the world around us, for everyone," said head coach Lane Kiffin.

"We did not walk out on practice. Our head coach gave us the choice to go peacefully make a change today instead of practice, he marched right alongside of us. Much love to him," said defensive back Jae Denton.

"We're out here for something bigger than the statue. We're out here because we're dying," said defensive end Ryder Anderson.

"More than a game," captioned a video posted by linebacker Jacquez Jones. "Don't shoot. Don't shoot. Black Lives Matter. Black Lives Matter," they chanted in the video in front of the Confederate monument on the Oxford square.

