Ole Miss Star RB Featured on College Football 27 Video Game Cover

The Ole Miss Rebels have two of the biggest stars in college football on their roster next season, and it's clear that EA Sports recognizes this.

Per reports from On3, Ole Miss running back Kewan Lacy has landed a spot on the cover of the new College Football 27 video game set to be released later this summer. While some fans might have wanted to see Rebels quarterback Trinidad Chambliss on the cover, Lacy is very much deserving of an honor that many kids can only dream of.

Set to join Lacy on the cover include Oregon quarterback Dante Moore and Miami wide receiver Malachi Toney. Both of them, like Lacy, were star players on teams that made it to the College Football Playoff Semifinals this past season. The official cover has not yet been released by EA Sports.

The Hype Keeps Building For Ole Miss RB Kewan Lacy

Ole Miss Rebels running back Kewan Lacy (5) scores on a 73-yard touchdown run against the Miami Hurricanes during their Vrbo Fiesta Bowl matchup at State Farm Stadium on Jan. 8, 2026. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

If many casual college football fans didn't know who Lacy was, they sure will now after landing on the cover of EA Sports' third installment of the series since its official revival in 2024.

Some might argue that Lacy is the least popular player among the three on the cover. And while that might be true at this point in the summer, proving himself as the best running back in the country next season would go a long way in changing that, though all that matters to this year's Ole Miss team is winning a national title.

NEW: The College Football 27 cover will feature Oregon QB Dante Moore, Miami WR Malachi Toney, and Ole Miss RB Kewan Lacy, @PeteNakos reports🎮



The official cover is set to be released tomorrow. https://t.co/UDtv1Q0xBG pic.twitter.com/l2blx8yDPo — On3 (@On3) June 1, 2026

Even if some casual fans don't know who Lacy is quite yet, one look at his stats from last season will immediately show what he's capable of.

After having just 23 carries and no touchdowns during his freshman year at Missouri in 2024, Lacy burst onto the scene with Ole Miss, posting 306 carries for 1,567 yards and 24 touchdowns along with 29 catches for 177 yards. This featured seven 100-yard rushing games and seven multi-touchdown games. He found the end zone in all but one contest last season.

Lacy shined on the biggest stage in the College Football Playoff. In the win over Georgia in the Sugar Bowl, he shook off a first-half fumble that was recovered for a touchdown and finished with 22 carries for 98 yards and two scores.

In the loss to Miami in the CFP Semifinals, Lacy had 11 carries for 103 yards and a touchdown.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news.