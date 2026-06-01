Ranking Each Head Coach Ole Miss Will Face Next Season

After the departure of former Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin to LSU, the Rebels turned to former defensive coordinator Pete Golding, now the head coach, to lead Ole Miss through the 2025 College Football Playoff.

Pete Golding led Ole Miss to defeat Tulane 41-10 in the first round of the College Football Playoff. This was a great win for Golding, giving him a strong start as Ole Miss' head coach.

The Rebels then went on to play the Georgia Bulldogs in the Sugar Bowl, where Ole Miss defeated the Bulldogs 39-34, a huge win for the Rebels and Pete Golding.

No. 5 - Clark Lea, Vanderbilt Commodores

Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia (2) and coach Clark Lea embrace after the team’s win against Tennessee at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., Saturday, Nov. 29, 2025. | Mark Zaleski / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

With the absence of a strong quarterback in Diego Pavia to the NFL, this will be the first true test of how well Vanderbilt can perform without its star quarterback.

Clark Lea has absolutely rebuilt Vanderbilt into one of the most improved programs in college football, guiding the Commodores to a 10–3 season in 2025 with one of the most successful years in school history.

Lea, looks to climb up the SEC coachinh ranks with hopefully another 10 win season in 2026.

No.4 - Brent Venables, Oklahoma Sooners

Apr 18, 2026; Norman, OK, USA; Oklahoma Sooners head coach Brent Venables watches during the Oklahoma Spring Game at Gaylord Family Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

In four seasons at Oklahoma, Brent Venables has the Sooners at a 32–20 overall record.

Oklahoma has been a great team defensively over those four seasons, but has struggled offensively throughout Venables’ tenure as head coach.

Oklahoma quarterback John Mateer looks to break that stigma this season, as the Sooners are predicted to have one of their best offensive seasons in 2026.

No.3 - Lane Kiffin , LSU Tigers

Dec 27, 2025; Houston, TX, USA; Louisiana State Tigers head coach Lane Kiffin looks on prior to the game against the Houston Cougars at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Lane Kiffin led the Ole Miss Rebels to some of their greatest seasons in program history. Despite the success, Kiffin left Ole Miss with zero playoff wins after departing just before the 2025 College Football Playoff run.

Lane Kiffin is arguably one of the best offensive minds in college football. The Rebels were always backed by a high-powered offense under Kiffin.

With potential star quarterback Sam Leavitt at the helm for LSU in 2026, Kiffin looks to get the Tigers back to the glory days with a high-powered offense.

No. 2 - Steve Sarkisian, Texas Longhorns

Nov 15, 2025; Athens, Georgia, USA; Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian gestures after a game against the Georgia Bulldogs at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Steve Sarkisian and the Texas Longhorns had a relatively disappointing season by their standards in 2025, finishing 10–3, but many thought Texas had national championship hopes before the season started.

Arch Manning will now be joined by one of the best wide receivers in college football, Cam Coleman, after Coleman transferred from Auburn in the offseason.

Through his first four seasons, Sarkisian compiled a 38-17 record, matching the best four-year start of any Texas coach since the AP Poll era began.

No.1 - Kirby Smart, Georgia Bulldogs

Jan 1, 2026; New Orleans, LA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart gestures from the sidelines against the Mississippi Rebels during the first half during the 2026 Sugar Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Seemingly every year, the Georgia Bulldogs are capable of winning a national championship under head coach Kirby Smart.

Kirby Smart holds an overall head coaching record of 117-21 and he holds two national championships in 2021 and 2022.

The Bulldogs are always in an elite position to contend year in and year out under Kirby Smart, thanks to strong recruiting and top-tier coaching.

Kirby Smart will look to continue his dominance as quarterback Gunner Stockton gains more experience in playoff games, and Georgia looks to be in a strong position for a deep run in 2026.

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