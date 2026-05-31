What Wins the Game For Ole Miss vs. Florida

In 2025, the Ole Miss Rebels' PA announcer came over the mic and proclaimed “B.T.A.” after they beat the Florida Gators 34-24.

That Rebels team has some key pieces coming back for their 2026 campaign, but they will be playing a totally different Florida team. However, if the Rebels did what they did last year, they will have a great chance of beating the Gators this season.

Kewan Lacy Repeat

Mississippi Rebels running back Kewan Lacy runs the ball for a touchdown | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Last year, Ole Miss running back Kewan Lacy rushed for 224 yards and three touchdowns against Florida. He had himself a day, and though he will be going against a different defensive style in 2026, it is still a scheme that he and the Rebels have seen.

The Florida Gators hired new head coach Jon Sumrall last winter to bring back a winning mindset to Florida.

Ole Miss got to see the defense Sumrall runs twice this past season when he was the head coach at Tulane. Lacy rushed for 155 yards and three touchdowns in their two games against Tulane.

If Lacy does what he did last year to the Gators, the Rebels have a great shot to win this game.

The Trinidad Chambliss & Deuce Alexander Connection

Mississippi Rebels quarterback Trinidad Chambliss reacts after a touchdown | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

In addition to Lacy having two great games against Sumrall's defense, quarterback Trinidad Chambliss and wide receiver Deuce Alexander both showed out as well.

Chambliss threw for 589 yards and threw three touchdown passes. He also rushed for an additional 148 yards.

Furthermore, Chambliss showed a lot of patience in the pocket and progressed through his reads quite well. He just tore apart Tulane's defense, and a lot of that happened with the help of his receiver, Alexander.

Alexander had the most receptions in both games against the Green Wave. He totaled 11 catches for 181 yards and one touchdown.

Chambliss found Alexander down the field a lot in both these games, and the duo will be a huge threat to the Gators in 2026.

Take Florida seriously

Mississippi Rebels head coach Pete Golding against the Miami Hurricanes | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Florida has struggled in the past few years, but they are no cake walk. In their last two seasons, they have gone 12-13 but have proved they can beat good teams.

This includes upsetting Ole Miss and ruining their playoff run in 2024. That game was in Gainesville, where the Rebels will return for the game against the Gators in 2026.

The Florida Gators have made many moves to their roster and coaching staff. This team is a lot different from last year. A new team has the ability to surprise a lot of people.

Golding and the Rebels must recognize that and prepare diligently for a battle against the Gators.

The Rebels have a better team going into this game, and if they can repeat what they did so well against Sumrall’s defense last year, they will walk out of Gainesville with a huge win in what could be an early turning point of the season.

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