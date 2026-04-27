Nation's No. 4 QB Committed to Ole Miss Shuts Down Indiana, Georgia Flip Rumors

Baylor School (Tenn.) four-star quarterback Keegan Croucher returned to Oxford this past weekend on an official visit with Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels coaching staff as the program keeps a foot on the gas in his recruitment.

Croucher, the No. 4 rated quarterback in America, revealed a commitment to the Ole Miss program last fall with the Rebels continuing to keep their full attention on keeping him locked in until the Early Signing Period in December.

"The place, Oxford I fell in love with. Really like how everything is set up there. In the end I feel very confident about what they can do for me and what I can do for them," Croucher said.

"They can develop me into a top caliber player in the SEC. Can’t wait for it! I’m very blessed for this amazing opportunity.”

But schools galore are eyeing the 6-foot-4, 205-pounder with buzz swirling surrounding a potential flip amid aggressive pursuits from the Indiana Hoosiers, Kentucky Wildcats, and Georgia Bulldogs, among several others.

Courtesy of Keegan Croucher via X.

It's no secret why programs are pushing for Croucher. Evaluators across America are salivating at the potential he attains as he gears up for his senior campaign in Tennessee.

"Keegan Croucher looks like one of the more physically-gifted 2027 quarterback prospects. At 6-foot-4, 200 pounds, he has big-time arm talent with textbook pliability within his throwing motion. He’s also a quality athlete with translatable movement skills," Rivals' Scouting Report sayd.

"Croucher is an interesting story: he’s originally from upstate New York and was a three-sport star, leading his high school to a state title appearance as a freshman. He transferred Cheshire Academy as a sophomore and has played two nine game schedules in a situation that is not conducive to posting gaudy production."

4-star QB Keegan Croucher is locked in with Ole Miss, @SWiltfong_ reports🦈



“I am locked in with Ole Miss. I’m excited to keep recruiting and building this class.”



Read: https://t.co/7ac1ddCilw pic.twitter.com/7vWm9pLihM — Rivals (@Rivals) April 27, 2026

But Croucher has now silenced the flip buzz after his multi-day stay in the Magnolia State - reiterating he is locked in with the Ole Miss Rebels - looking forward to continuing his efforts on the recruiting trail.

Now, as Croucher navigates a pivotal offseason in both his recruitment and development, all eyes are on the Ole Miss Rebels' 2027 Recruiting Class with the nation's No. 4 quarterback headlining the haul.

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