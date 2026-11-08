Ole Miss Suffers Significant Drop in AP Top 25 After Embarrassing Loss to Georgia

The Ole Miss Rebels had an opportunity to notch a signature win on Saturday night. Instead, the Rebels fell 42-7 to the Georgia Bulldogs at home.

Georgia (8-1, 6-1 SEC) outgained Ole Miss (6-3, 4-3 SEC) 481-252, as the Bulldogs finished with 295 rushing yards and held the ball for nearly 35 minutes.

This week, the Rebels travel to Norman to take on the Oklahoma Sooners. There was a lot of impactful results this week. Let's look at where Ole Miss sits in the latest AP Poll.

Ole Miss Drops in AP Top 25 Rankings

Mississippi Rebels quarterback Trinidad Chambliss. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Rebels dropped seven spots from No. 12 to No.19. It's their lowest ranking of the season.

Ole Miss has stayed in the AP Poll all season. Its ranking was as high as No. 4 in Week 3. Oklahoma (5-4, 3-3 SEC) was ranked No. 10 in the Preseason AP Poll, but hasn't been ranked since Week 2.

The Sooners are coming off a 23-7 win against the Florida Gators. Oklahoma's offense controlled the clock and the defense limited the Gators to 203 total yards.

This will be the fourth all-time matchup between the Rebels and Sooners. Ole Miss has won all three matchups. It won the Independence Bowl in 1999 before reuniting with Oklahoma as SEC foes. The Rebels won in Norman last season, 34-26.

The key will be the defenses. The Sooners allow the fewest passing yards per game in the SEC (170.67). They've recorded 26 sacks and will challenge Trinidad Chambliss.

The Rebels have to win out if they want a shot at the College Football Playoff. However, they're going to need help from the committee and other teams.

The Rest of the AP Top 25

Here is how the rest of the AP Poll shakes out heading into Week 10:

No. 1: Georgia Bulldogs

No. 2: Utah Utes

No. 3: Notre Dame Fighting Irish

No. 4: UCLA Bruins

No. 5: Miami Hurricanes

No. 6: Indiana Hoosiers

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Georgia

Utah

Indiana

Alabama

Kentucky

Texas

UCLA

BYU

Ole Miss

Notre Dame

Ohio State PREREGISTER TO PLAY

No. 7: Alabama Crimson Tide

No. 8: Texas Longhorns

No. 9: Tennessee Volunteers

No. 10: Texas Tech Red Raiders

No. 11: Wake Forest Demon Deacons

No. 12: BYU Cougars

No. 13: Kentucky Wildcats

No. 14: Houston Cougars

No. 15: USC Trojans

No. 16: Iowa Hawkeyes

No. 17: Boise State Broncos

No. 18: Oregon Ducks

No. 19: Ole Miss Rebels

No. 20: South Carolina Gamecocks

No. 21: Ohio State Buckeyes

No. 22: Arizona Wildcats

No. 23: New Mexico Lobos

No. 24: LSU Tigers

No. 25: SMU Mustangs

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