Ole Miss Suffers Significant Drop in AP Top 25 After Embarrassing Loss to Georgia
In this story:
The Ole Miss Rebels had an opportunity to notch a signature win on Saturday night. Instead, the Rebels fell 42-7 to the Georgia Bulldogs at home.
Georgia (8-1, 6-1 SEC) outgained Ole Miss (6-3, 4-3 SEC) 481-252, as the Bulldogs finished with 295 rushing yards and held the ball for nearly 35 minutes.
This week, the Rebels travel to Norman to take on the Oklahoma Sooners. There was a lot of impactful results this week. Let's look at where Ole Miss sits in the latest AP Poll.
Ole Miss Drops in AP Top 25 Rankings
The Rebels dropped seven spots from No. 12 to No.19. It's their lowest ranking of the season.
Ole Miss has stayed in the AP Poll all season. Its ranking was as high as No. 4 in Week 3. Oklahoma (5-4, 3-3 SEC) was ranked No. 10 in the Preseason AP Poll, but hasn't been ranked since Week 2.
The Sooners are coming off a 23-7 win against the Florida Gators. Oklahoma's offense controlled the clock and the defense limited the Gators to 203 total yards.
This will be the fourth all-time matchup between the Rebels and Sooners. Ole Miss has won all three matchups. It won the Independence Bowl in 1999 before reuniting with Oklahoma as SEC foes. The Rebels won in Norman last season, 34-26.
The key will be the defenses. The Sooners allow the fewest passing yards per game in the SEC (170.67). They've recorded 26 sacks and will challenge Trinidad Chambliss.
The Rebels have to win out if they want a shot at the College Football Playoff. However, they're going to need help from the committee and other teams.
The Rest of the AP Top 25
Here is how the rest of the AP Poll shakes out heading into Week 10:
No. 1: Georgia Bulldogs
No. 2: Utah Utes
No. 3: Notre Dame Fighting Irish
No. 4: UCLA Bruins
No. 5: Miami Hurricanes
No. 6: Indiana Hoosiers
No. 7: Alabama Crimson Tide
No. 8: Texas Longhorns
No. 9: Tennessee Volunteers
No. 10: Texas Tech Red Raiders
No. 11: Wake Forest Demon Deacons
No. 12: BYU Cougars
No. 13: Kentucky Wildcats
No. 14: Houston Cougars
No. 15: USC Trojans
No. 16: Iowa Hawkeyes
No. 17: Boise State Broncos
No. 18: Oregon Ducks
No. 19: Ole Miss Rebels
No. 20: South Carolina Gamecocks
No. 21: Ohio State Buckeyes
No. 22: Arizona Wildcats
No. 23: New Mexico Lobos
No. 24: LSU Tigers
No. 25: SMU Mustangs
Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news.
Zion Trammell graduated from TCU with a degree in sports broadcasting and journalism. He joined SI in 2022. In addition to writing for Ole Miss on SI, he is a play-by-play announcer and writes for MLB on SI.Follow zion_trammell