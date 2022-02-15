SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey Weighs in on NIL Feud Between Conference Coaches

The league commissioner was a guest on The Paul Finebaum Show earlier this week.

College football season never ends in the Southeastern Conference.

SEC commissioner Greg Sankey was a guest on The Paul Finebaum Show earlier this week where he addressed coaches in the conferences going after one another regarding NIL legislation. Relevant to Ole Miss, Lane Kiffin and Jimbo Fisher exchanged veiled jabs at one another earlier this year.

"Our coaches are dealing with a different reality, and that creates discomfort and stress," Sankey said. "It creates commentary, but our coaches still work incredibly hard, and they're subject to state laws and work with their compliance offices."

Sankey went on to address the back-and-forth seen between coaches during this new age of recruiting in college athletics.

"Simply suggesting whether it's Coach A or Coach B, that they only had recruiting success because of name-image-likeness, that's not a fully-informed opinion," Sankey said. "At the same time, it is a dynamic in recruiting now."

“We don’t have the funding resources as some schools with the NIL deals," Kiffin said after signing day in February. "It’s like dealing with salary caps. I joked I didn’t know if Texas A&M incurred a luxury tax with how much they paid for their signing class."

Jimbo Fisher was sure to punch back at the Ole Miss coach in response.

“And then to have coaches in our league say it? Clown acts," Fisher said. "Irresponsible as hell. Multiple coaches in our league, the guys griping about NIL and transfer portal, are using it the most. That’s the ironic part. It does piss me off.”

Ole Miss defeated Texas A&M in Oxford this season with ESPN's College GameDay in attendance, and the Rebels will travel to College Station on Oct. 29 this coming fall.

