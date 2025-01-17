The Grove Report

Ole Miss To Host Former Penn State WR Trey Wallace

The former Penn State Nittany Lions star could become the new No. 1 weapon for the Ole Miss Rebels.

Cole Thompson

Dec 31, 2024; Glendale, AZ, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions wide receiver Harrison Wallace III (6) against the Boise State Broncos during the Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Dec 31, 2024; Glendale, AZ, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions wide receiver Harrison Wallace III (6) against the Boise State Broncos during the Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
In this story:

Ole Miss could be bringing in another pass-catcher for new quarterback Austin Simmons before the start of spring practice.

According to multiple reports, the Rebels are set to host former Penn State wide receiver Trey Wallace on Friday. Should he come away impressed, Ole Miss could land the transfer before his next set of visits later this weekend.

Wallace, who recently visited Louisville after entering the transfer portal on Tuesday, is scheduled to be on campus at Texas A&M on Saturday. He’s also expected to visit South Carolina on Sunday and North Carolina later next week.

As Penn State's top weapon, Wallace posted 46 catches for 720 yards and four touchdowns. He totaled seven catches for 85 yards in the Lions’ three-game College Football Playoff run. Wallace also caught a touchdown pass from Drew Allar in the Big Ten title game over Oregon.

A four-star prospect from the 2021 recruiting cycle, Wallace spent the last four seasons with Penn State, totaling  84 catches for 1,221 yards and six touchdowns. He could be a low-end No. 1 threat or a quality No. 2 option in the right system.

Ole Miss, a proven contender in developing transfer portal talent, has already added four transfer portal receivers: Caleb Odom (Alabama), De'Zhaun Stribling (Oklahoma State), Deuce Alexander (Wake Forest) and Traylon Ray (West Virginia).

Ole Mis
Dec 7, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Oregon Ducks defensive back Nikko Reed (9) tackles Penn State Nittany Lions wide receiver Harrison Wallace III (6) during the fourth quarter in the 2024 Big Ten Championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images / Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

The Rebels also added five-star receiver Caleb Cunningham as part of their 2025 recruiting class. Wallace would be a one-year rental with intentions of bettering his draft stock for the pros.

Every team targeting Wallace could use a No. 2 weapon in their offense. Texas A&M has already added transfer wide receivers KC Concepcion, Mario Craver and Micah Hudson, though the latter recently announced he's stepping away from day-to-day activities. The Aggies lost top receiver Noah Thomas to Georgia in the portal and are working to fill that void.

South Carolina returns Nyck Harbor and Maezo Bennett in 2025, but the Gamecocks lost top passing target Joshua Simon to the NFL Draft. 

Bill Belichick and North Carolina will also land a visit from Wallace after losing several receivers following the firing of Mack Brown.

Louisville has been working to bring in a top wide receiver this portal cycle to pair with Caullin Lacy and Chris Bell to work alongside former USC quarterback Miller Moss.

Published
Cole Thompson
COLE THOMPSON

Cole Thompson is a reporter and columnist covering the NFL and college sports for SI's Fan Nation. A 2016 graduate from The University of Alabama, follow him on Twitter @MrColeThompson

Home/Football