Ole Miss To Host Former Penn State WR Trey Wallace
Ole Miss could be bringing in another pass-catcher for new quarterback Austin Simmons before the start of spring practice.
According to multiple reports, the Rebels are set to host former Penn State wide receiver Trey Wallace on Friday. Should he come away impressed, Ole Miss could land the transfer before his next set of visits later this weekend.
Wallace, who recently visited Louisville after entering the transfer portal on Tuesday, is scheduled to be on campus at Texas A&M on Saturday. He’s also expected to visit South Carolina on Sunday and North Carolina later next week.
As Penn State's top weapon, Wallace posted 46 catches for 720 yards and four touchdowns. He totaled seven catches for 85 yards in the Lions’ three-game College Football Playoff run. Wallace also caught a touchdown pass from Drew Allar in the Big Ten title game over Oregon.
A four-star prospect from the 2021 recruiting cycle, Wallace spent the last four seasons with Penn State, totaling 84 catches for 1,221 yards and six touchdowns. He could be a low-end No. 1 threat or a quality No. 2 option in the right system.
Ole Miss, a proven contender in developing transfer portal talent, has already added four transfer portal receivers: Caleb Odom (Alabama), De'Zhaun Stribling (Oklahoma State), Deuce Alexander (Wake Forest) and Traylon Ray (West Virginia).
The Rebels also added five-star receiver Caleb Cunningham as part of their 2025 recruiting class. Wallace would be a one-year rental with intentions of bettering his draft stock for the pros.
Every team targeting Wallace could use a No. 2 weapon in their offense. Texas A&M has already added transfer wide receivers KC Concepcion, Mario Craver and Micah Hudson, though the latter recently announced he's stepping away from day-to-day activities. The Aggies lost top receiver Noah Thomas to Georgia in the portal and are working to fill that void.
South Carolina returns Nyck Harbor and Maezo Bennett in 2025, but the Gamecocks lost top passing target Joshua Simon to the NFL Draft.
Bill Belichick and North Carolina will also land a visit from Wallace after losing several receivers following the firing of Mack Brown.
Louisville has been working to bring in a top wide receiver this portal cycle to pair with Caullin Lacy and Chris Bell to work alongside former USC quarterback Miller Moss.