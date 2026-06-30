Ole Miss Transfer Portal Spotlight: LB Keaton Thomas

The Ole Miss Rebels had a strong linebacker room during their historic 2025 season, led by Suntarine Perkins, who returns for the 2026 campaign and T.J. Dottery, who transferred to LSU following former Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin to Baton Rouge.

Perkins is the leader of the defense, as he recorded 41 solo tackles, 4.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, and one interception during the 2025 season. Perkins was a key factor in Ole Miss' victory over Georgia in the College Football Playoff, as his strip sack provided the Rebels with crucial momentum during a pivotal moment of the game.

New head coach Pete Golding added linebacker Keaton Thomas from Baylor, a player who adds veteran experience and an extremely hard hitting presence to the Rebels' 2026 roster.

Thomas Brings Much Needed Experience

Nov 29, 2025; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears linebacker Keaton Thomas (11) intercepts a pass intended for Houston Cougars running back Dean Connors (44) during the first half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

The Rebels will rely on the experience of Thomas and Perkins in 2026, as they navigate a new nine game SEC schedule. The duo of Thomas and Perkins could potentially be one of the best linebacker duos in the SEC, and maybe even in the country.

Thomas put up impressive numbers in 2025, as he recorded 62 solo tackles, one sack, and one interception. In 2024, Thomas recorded 62 solo tackles, 2.5 sacks, and one interception, while also scoring a touchdown against TCU on a scoop and score.

Golding and his staff may have found the perfect linebacker to replace the production of T.J. Dottery. The Jacksonville, Fl., native has big shoes to fill, as the Rebels have had many stout linebackers over the past four seasons.

Thomas has strong attributes, including very good speed for a linebacker and impressive hands for the position. Expect Thomas to be a huge contributor to the defense.

Ole Miss Building an Elite Linebacker Room for 2026

Sep 13, 2025; Waco, Texas, USA; Samford Bulldogs wide receiver Torrey Ward (18) is tackled by Baylor Bears linebacker Keaton Thomas (11) during the first half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Not only did Pete Golding go out and get Keaton Thomas, but he also added transfer linebacker Luke Ferrelli, who will help round out the defense and maintain the style of play Golding wants heading into a new and important 2026 season.

The Rebels will also have a different defensive identity in the secondary, as they added several new faces at defensive back. If the Rebels’ defensive back room lives up to the hype, the linebacking group should be able to thrive in 2026.

Ole Miss was not very good against the run last season, as the Rebels allowed 4.1 yards per carry to opposing rushers during the 2025 season. The Rebels will look to rely on Keaton Thomas to help address that issue.

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