Projecting Ole Miss Football's Defensive Scheme, Strengths in 2026

There are a lot of differences between this year's Ole Miss football team and the 2025 squad.

One thing that remains is that the defense is being led by the same coach, just in a different position. Last year, the Rebels' defense was run by then-defensive coordinator Pete Golding. Towards the end of the season, he received an unexpected promotion and is now Ole Miss’ head coach.

He will be bringing the same defensive scheme, but with some upgraded weapons.

4-2-5 Style

Baylor Bears linebacker Keaton Thomas against the Arizona Wildcats | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Pete Golding will run a 4-2-5 defensive style of defense in 2026. He will rely a lot on his newcomers at linebacker, Luke Ferrelli and Keaton Thomas, to stack the holes.

Golding will rely on his line and slot corners to put pressure on the quarterback.

There will be three corners lined up with two safeties for help on the deep part of the field.

Defensive strengths

Mississippi Rebels linebacker Suntarine Perkins reacts after a turnover | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Golding is wheeling and dealing in the transfer portal and has retained a lot of talent from last year's defense.

Last year, the Rebels' run defense was eighth in the SEC and 71st in the country.

The defensive line and linebackers will be the strength of Ole Miss’ defense this year. Golding has brought in a lot of great talent that will improve his run defense.

As mentioned before, the two transfer linebackers Ferrelli and Thomas both had over 100 tackles last season. They will be crucial to this defense when going against the ground game.

Golding has also revamped his defensive line. After losing his star edge rusher Princewell Umanmielen and defensive tackle Zxavian Harris, he has brought in three guys who will fill their spots well.

Interior linemen Jordan Renaud and Michai Boireau are both monsters. Renuad stands at 6’4 260 pounds, and Boireau is 6' 5 nearly 350 pounds. They will be great at plugging up holes.

They were both freshmen last year and didn’t get a ton of playing time, but Ole Miss fans can expect a breakout season for both of them.

For the edges, Golding will have Suntarine Perkins and transfer Jonathan Maldonado. Perkins had 81 total tackles and 4.5 sacks last season. Maldonado is an athletic freak. He is 6’6 and shared in a recent press conference that he is nearing 250 pounds.

Ole Miss biggest defensive weakness last year will now be their biggest strength in 2026 due to great recruiting by Pete Golding.

Just another sign Ole Miss is in their “Golding” era.

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