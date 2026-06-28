What Trinidad Chambliss Said About New Ole Miss OC John David Baker

The Ole Miss Rebels football program will be looking to build off of a College Football Playoff semifinal appearance, while also ushering in a new era.

The Rebels are in a very rare moment as new head coach Pete Golding will get to coach his first regular season games this season. Golding already has some head coaching experience, as he was thrown into the fire after Lane Kiffin's departure before the CFP last year.

Golding knows the expectations this season and definitely has the talent to get the Rebels back into the postseason. The team will once again be led by quarterback Trinidad Chambliss, who burst on the national scene this past season. Recently, Chambliss took part in the Manning Passing Academy, where the media got a chance to speak with the Heisman Trophy hopeful.

During that time, Matt DeGregorio of WLOX got the chance to ask the star quarterback about the changes that have happened within the program, which includes new offensive coordinator, John David Baker.

New Faces Same Goal

Sep 27, 2025; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels quarterback Trinidad Chambliss (6) runs the ball during the fourth quarter against the LSU Tigers at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

"Coach JDB and coach (Joe) Judge have done a great job. It's the same offense as last year, just new terminology, and adding those guys like Deuce (Knight) and Walker Howard, they just bring a lot of energy to the room," Chambliss said.

Knight, the redshirt freshman formally of the Auburn Tigers, could be the future of the Rebels' offense. The new Rebels quarterback did not get a ton of action with the Tigers this past season, but a year of learning under Chambliss and this offensive staff could have him ready to lead the program in 2027.

Ole Miss added Deuce Knight and Walker Howard to the QB room in the offseason.



Trinidad Chambliss briefly touched on the new dynamics with John David Baker taking over as the Rebels OC: pic.twitter.com/6btCA3yyqP — Matt DeGregorio (@Matt_DeGregorio) June 27, 2026

As for Howard, the senior has made a few stops along his college football journey. Howard spent the 2025 season with the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns and has also spent a year with the LSU Tigers, as well as being with the Rebels in 2023 and 2024.

His return to Oxford as a veteran could be a great voice for a quarterback like Knight, who will be soaking in so much information this season.

There's an old saying, "If it ain't broke, don't fix it." Chambliss mentioned the offense will be basically the same this season as it was last year, and that's a good thing. The Rebels have core pieces on this offense that already know the ins and outs.

Changing that up would've been potentially a disaster. It appears no one has any plans of tearing up this muscle car this season.

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