Ole Miss Unveils New Military Appreciation Uniform For South Carolina

Ole Miss announced on Monday that they would be unveiling a new uniform combination as part of their Warrior Week, a week of military appreciation at Ole Miss.

On Thursday night, they rolled out these new uniforms.

White pants. Powder blue uniform. Powder blue helmet with the American flag. Gorgeous.

Historically, Ole Miss is 2-1 in Military appreciation games. This weekend, they'll be taking on the 2-4 South Carolina Gamecocks and are 13 point favorites according to BetMGM.

