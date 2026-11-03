Ole Miss vs. Georgia: Everything to Know About the Rebels' Next Opponent

The No. 12 Ole Miss Rebels are coming off a 45-15 victory over the Auburn Tigers and will turn their attention to the No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs this Saturday.

Last Saturday's win over Auburn was the first of what likely needs to be five straight wins for the Rebels to finish 10-2 and earn a spot in the College Football Playoff. After this Saturday against Georgia, Ole Miss plays Oklahoma, Wofford and Mississippi State to finish out the season.

With the stage set for Ole Miss, let's dive into everything you need to know about Georgia before the teams face off Saturday night.

Ole Miss and Georgia's History

Mississippi Rebels quarterback Trinidad Chambliss and defensive tackle Will Echoles celebrate after the 2026 Sugar Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff against the Georgia Bulldogs at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart began his tenure with the Bulldogs in 2016. Since then, Ole Miss and Georgia have played five times. Ole Miss won in 2016, 2024 and in the Sugar Bowl on New Year's Day in 2026. Georgia won in 2023 and in the regular-season matchup between the teams in 2025.

The Sugar Bowl matchup was the second of Pete Golding's career as Ole Miss' head coach. Beating Georgia went a long way in establishing himself as a coach and maintaining stability for the Rebels in the midst of all the drama surrounding Lane Kiffin's exit to LSU.

With Saturday's matchup practically being a playoff game, Golding will be looking to replicate his success in the Sugar Bowl, and Smart will be looking to eliminate playoff hopes for the team that knocked Georgia out of the playoffs last season.

Georgia's Season So Far

Auburn kicker Alex McPherson kicks a game-winning field goal during the fourth quarter against Georgia at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Georgia is 7-1 on the season with ranked wins over No. 9 Alabama and No. 25 Florida. The Bulldogs' one loss this season came against the Auburn Tigers, whom Ole Miss beat last Saturday.

Georgia only having one loss means its back isn't against the wall like Ole Miss'. Although the Bulldogs do play No. 19 Missouri, No. 23 South Carolina and their rivals in Georgia Tech to finish out the season, meaning they would like to keep the one-loss cushion.

The team would also like to keep its No. 2 ranking for a possible playoff bye. However, for the superstitious, teams ranked No. 2 in the AP poll have lost three weeks in a row.

Georgia's Key Players

Georgia Bulldogs running back Nate Frazier runs the ball during the fourth quarter against the Florida Gators at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Georgia has one of the most talented rosters in the country. Starting with the offense, the team is led by quarterback Gunner Stockton, who has just under 1,900 total yards on the season with 17 touchdowns and only four interceptions.

Stockton is accompanied in the backfield by a trio of productive running backs. Dwight Phillips Jr., Nate Frazier and Bo Walker are all averaging more than six yards per carry and have combined for 942 rushing yards and nine touchdowns.

The Rebels have been burned once already this season by a dangerous rushing attack. They lost to Florida after the Gators ran for more than 300 rushing yards.

Georgia is also dangerous defensively. The Bulldogs' defense currently has three players projected to be first-round draft pick candidates in the 2027 NFL Draft: linebacker Chris Cole, cornerback Ellis Robinson IV and safety KJ Bolden.

Bolden and Robinson have combined for three interceptions this season. Cole has 49 tackles, 3.5 sacks and has recovered two fumbles for touchdowns.

Both sides of the ball for Ole Miss have their work cut out for them. Georgia should be the biggest obstacle standing in the way of a return to the playoff for a Rebel team that's talented enough to make a run, should they get in.

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