Ole Miss vs Auburn Has Become a Must-Win Game for the Rebels

The emotional roller coaster that was Ole Miss' showdown with Texas on Saturday is finally in the rearview. After staging one of the largest comebacks in program history, the Rebels fell short in the end, dropping to 3-2 in conference play with four games remaining.

Heading back to Oxford battered and bloodied for a Halloween matchup with Auburn, Ole Miss will need to reestablish itself as an SEC contender after falling in a confusing manner in Austin. The Tigers, who may be the only team in the conference fluctuating more violently this year than the Rebels, present new challenges and immense unpredictability this week.

Two teams in completely different eras of their respective histories, Ole Miss and Auburn are not as far apart as it may seem. The Rebels need a win at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium desperately on All Hallows' Eve, or their season will live on only as a nightmare.

Who are the Auburn Tigers?

Auburn coach Alex Golesh yells to an official during a game between Tennessee and Auburn in Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tennessee, Oct. 3, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Adding Alex Golesh to the Tigers' program after Hugh Freeze's questionable tenure gave Auburn a new look after a multi-year collapse. The mighty Alabama Crimson Tide, an often formidable in-state rival, marked the program's fifth consecutive losing season in 2025. Adding insult to injury, Auburn has not overcome its greatest rival in the Iron Bowl since 2019.

Just like the man he succeeded, Golesh has no anonymity in Oxford. A graduate assistant for the Rebels in 2012, Golesh was widely considered a leading option amidst the coaching carousel that saw Lane Kiffin head to LSU. Alongside Jon Sumrall, who headed to Florida to hand Ole Miss its first loss of 2026, Golesh would be glad to show the Rebels what they missed out on with a defeat in Oxford this Saturday afternoon.

Even while Auburn appears as a team in a rebuilding year, its resume in some ways says otherwise. Though the Tigers were bludgeoned this past weekend by LSU, Golesh's side is only two weeks removed from knocking off the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs in Athens. A team floating around .500 in conference play, losing to Florida, defeating Vanderbilt and struggling to contain opposing run games, this is a statement that could apply to both teams taking the field Saturday at 11:45 a.m. in Oxford.

No Time for Losing if the Rebels Want to be Champions

Oct 24, 2026; Austin, Texas, USA; Mississippi Rebels wide receiver Horatio Fields (11) celebrates with wide receiver Deuce Alexander (1) after a touchdown reception during the second half against the Texas Longhorns at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Just as Texas was last week, Ole Miss now has its back firmly against the proverbial wall that is a berth into the College Football Playoff. The widely assumed cut-line of 2 losses is currently where the Rebels sit, and dropping one more game will leave Ole Miss in conversations it does not want to find itself in come decision day.

Jaxson Dart infamously told the press, "We gotta win out," after a loss to LSU, leaving no room for error if the Rebels wanted to move on to the playoffs in 2024. Even while defeating Georgia at home that season, a late loss to Florida saw the Rebels relegated to the Gator Bowl with Duke. Though history points to barring Trinidad Chambliss from making the same obvious statement that applies to this year's Rebels, Ole Miss cannot afford another loss if they have serious postseason aspirations

On this upcoming brisk fall Saturday afternoon, the Auburn Tigers will have a shot at becoming a team that haunts Ole Miss' nightmares for years to come. Pete Golding's side will need to right its wrongs from Austin on Halloween, or the playoff push this squad has dreamed of will end up out of reach.