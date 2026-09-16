Ole Miss vs. LSU: Everything to Know About the Rebels Next Opponent

The Ole Miss Rebels (2-0) will take on the LSU Tigers (2-0) in what will be one of the most highly watched games of the season.

The LSU Tigers boast two of Ole Miss' former coaches, as former Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin abruptly left the team following the Egg Bowl last season, taking offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr. with him to Baton Rouge.

Both teams enter the contest ranked in the top 10 of the AP Poll, as the Rebels are ranked as the No. 8 team in the country, while the Tigers are ranked as the No. 7 team heading into the matchup at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.

LSU Offense

Tigers Quarterback Sam Leavitt 10, LSU Tigers take on the LA Tech Bulldogs. September 12, 2026; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; at Tiger Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The LSU Tigers' offense is led by quarterback Sam Leavitt, who has played very well in both of the Tigers' games against Clemson and Louisiana Tech. Through two games, Leavitt has thrown for 574 yards and two touchdowns while also throwing four interceptions.

Running the ball has been easy for the Tigers so far, as Leavitt has run for five touchdowns. Tigers' starting running back, Dilin Jones, has also been elite so far, as he has run for 179 yards and two touchdowns.

LSU's most talented pass catcher is tight end Trey' Dez Green, as the 6-foot-7 giant has been one of Leavitt's most reliable targets. Green boasts 10 catches for 161 yards and a touchdown on the season so far. Winston Watkins Jr., the former Ole Miss Rebel, has also had a great start to the season, as he has 12 catches for 153 yards and a touchdown.

The Rebels will have to keep up with the pace of the LSU Tigers, as LSU loves to go fast and play at a high tempo on offense. Many Rebels fans are familiar with the style of offense that Weis Jr. brings.

LSU Defense

Sep 12, 2026; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers defensive tackle Deuce Geralds (99) and linebacker Whit Weeks (7) react to sacking Louisiana Tech Bulldogs quarterback Blake Baker (5) during the first half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The LSU defense has been one of the best in college football, as the Tigers have limited Clemson to 10 points and Louisiana Tech to 14 points through their first two games of the season.

Princewill Umanmielen will face his former team in the matchup, as the LSU EDGE rusher has been a bright spot of the LSU defense, recording five sacks, including a three-sack performance against Louisiana Tech and two against the Clemson Tigers.

Former Ole Miss Rebel TJ Dottery leads the Tigers in tackles so far this season, as the linebacker has recorded 14 tackles. Dottery has also forced two fumbles, as the linebacker has been a catalyst and a bright spot for the LSU Tigers in 2026.

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