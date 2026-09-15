Pete Golding Has Perfect Description for Lane Kiffin's Ole Miss Return

All eyes in the college football world will be on Oxford, MS. this Saturday when the Ole Miss Rebels host the LSU Tigers in a Top-10 matchup.

While the matchup itself would already be deserving of the early-season hype, Lane Kiffin's return as LSU's head coach brings with it some massive headlines and what many can expect will be an extra-hostile environment at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium

Ole Miss head coach Pete Golding understands all of the distractions surrounding the game. And he knows that if his team gets too consumed with everything aside from what happens on the field, the Rebels will be putting themselves at a disadvantage against an LSU team that's already showed its one of the best in the country.

Pete Golding Doesn't Want Ole Miss Focusing on "The Wrong S***"

Ole Miss Rebels Head Coach Pete Golding looks on during warm ups prior to the game against the Charlotte 49ers at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While meeting with the media on Monday, Golding compared the matchup with LSU to a high school homecoming weekend.

No, there won't be the traditional dance in the school cafeteria or mums and garters swinging back and forth in the hallway, but the buzz in Oxford this weekend will certainly be comparable to a typical high school homecoming -- with a ton of animosity sprinkled on top.

“To me, it’s like high school homecoming for these dudes," Golding said. "Like, if you focus on the wrong shit, that homecoming dance ain’t very fun after you get your butt beat on a Friday night."

All of the hype in and around Vaught-Hemingway Stadium will all be for nothing if the Rebels can't handle business.

A win on Saturday won't guarantee a national championship for Ole Miss, but there's no doubt it would be one of the sweetest regular-season victories in program history given all of the headlines that surround it.

Golding won't admit it publicly, but it's a massive chance for him to prove both Kiffin and the college football world wrong.

After making it to the College Football Playoff Semifinals last season with a roster that Kiffin had largely constructed, Golding faced doubts about whether or not he'd have the same success with a roster of his own.

Beating Kiffin on Saturday would not only give Ole Miss a massive early-season CFP statement but it would also show that Golding is on the rise to becoming one of the best head coaches in the country.

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