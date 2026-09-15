3 Matchups That Will Decide Ole Miss' Week 3 Game Against LSU

On Saturday, Lane Kiffin returns to Oxford as No. 7 LSU's head coach to play No. 8 Ole Miss in the Magnolia Bowl. It's the first time Kiffin has returned to Oxford since his controversial exit to LSU last November.

These two teams have been the subject of so much drama and media attention for close to the last year, and don't expect that to slow down with College GameDay being on campus at Ole Miss for the game.

However, all the talk and noise will fade into the background after kickoff on Saturday; all that will matter is the winner, decided on the field with their play, not with their mouths. Let's take a look at some of the crucial on-field matchups that will decide the winner of this year's Magnolia Bowl.

Deuce Alexander vs. DJ Pickett

Ole Miss Rebels wide receiver Deuce Alexander (1) celebrates with his teammates after scoring a touchdown against the Louisville Cardinals during the second half at Nissan Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ole Miss wide receiver Deuce Alexander has easily been the most productive receiver for the Rebels. In the two games so far this season, he's caught 13 passes for 235 yards and two touchdowns. The next closest Rebel receiver to him is Horatio Fields, who's had 9 catches for 113 yards and a touchdown.

One asterisk on his season, though, is that in the Week 1 matchup against Louisville, the Cardinals' best cornerback didn't play, opening the door for his performance. In all fairness, however, Alexander missed part of the second half of that game with cramps.

Alexander won't have the luxury of an easy matchup against LSU. Tigers cornerback DJ Pickett will likely be the player tasked with guarding Alexander. Pickett is the only LSU defensive back, let alone cornerback, to get an interception so far this season.

Pickett also has a number of physical advantages over Alexander. Pickett stands at 6-foot-5 compared to Alexander's 6-foot-0 and matches him in speed.

If the Rebels want to keep up with LSU's offense, Alexander needs to take the final step-up in what has the makings of a potential breakout season for the receiver.

Winston Watkins vs Edwin Joseph

LSU Tigers wide receiver Winston Watkins Jr. (6) runs against Louisiana Tech Bulldogs defensive back Jordan McRae (0) during the first half at Tiger Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

LSU doesn't have one pass catcher leading the team in receptions, receiving yards, and touchdowns like Ole Miss does with Alexander, but LSU wide receiver Winston Watkins, who followed Lane Kiffin from Oxford to Baton Rouge this offseason, is close.

Watkins has the most receptions with 12, is only nine yards short of tight end Trey'Dez Green for the most receiving yards on the team, and is tied for the most touchdowns, being one of only three players to have caught one.

Watkins primarily lines up in the slot. That means he'll be matched up against Ole Miss' nickelback, a role filled by Ole Miss safety Edwin Joseph.

Joseph has struggled to open the season, as has much of the defensive back room. Allowing Louisville to score 38 in Week 1 and letting up so many explosive plays during garbage time against Charlotte shows that.

Watkins is hoping to continue his hot start against the Rebels, and Ole Miss head coach Pete Golding knows that improvements have to be made in the secondary if Ole Miss wants to keep LSU from running away with the game thanks to Sam Leavitt's arm and Winston Watkins' hands.

Trinidad Chambliss vs. Sam Leavitt

Ole Miss Rebels quarterback Trinidad Chambliss (6) reacts during the second quarter against the Charlotte 49ers at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This matchup isn't like the others where one-on-one battles will be between two players on the field at the same time. The quarterback duel between Ole Miss' Trinidad Chambliss and LSU's Sam Leavitt will be the most important matchup in this game, even if the two aren't physically competing against each other.

Leavitt's gunslinging style of play has been on display to begin this season. Combining his rushing and passing stats, Leavitt has put up seven touchdowns and over 700 yards. However, Leavitt has also made several mistakes, throwing four interceptions in the opening two games.

Leavitt's tendency to make mistakes is a weakness Ole Miss has to exploit. Especially with one of Chambliss' biggest strengths is his ability to limit mistakes and step up in big moments, as shown already this season by the second half of the Week 1 game against Louisville. Chambliss threw for three touchdowns in that half alone as part of a nearly 400-yard performance.

Chambliss has also thrown only one interception this season, though he's lost a fumble. Chambliss has put up more than 600 yards total and has scored six total touchdowns.

In a game where both teams have high-powered offenses, and Ole Miss has bigger question marks with their defense, it's likely going to take another Heisman-worthy game for Chambliss to make up for the team's shortcomings.

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