Ole Miss Wasn't Ready for Georgia, and That's on Pete Golding

The Ole Miss Rebels suffered an embarrassing 42-7 loss to the Georgia Bulldogs in Oxford on Saturday night, but the primary storyline wasn't the final score itself.

Ole Miss (6-3, 4-3 SEC) looked unprepared on both sides of the football in the blowout. Possessions on offense had no rhythm, and the Rebels failed to score until the game was already decided in the second half. Defensively, Ole Miss allowed multiple explosive plays that put the game out of reach early and put the Rebels' College Football Playoff hopes in serious trouble here in early November.

The disastrous play was one thing, but one of the biggest moments of the night came in the postgame press conference. Head coach Pete Golding admitted that he didn't see that result coming.

Pete Golding's Postgame Admission is Troubling for Ole Miss Fans

Nov 7, 2026; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels head coach Pete Golding looks on before the game against the Georgia Bulldogs at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"I did not see that coming, not gonna lie to you," Golding said postgame. "[I] thought we had a good week of practice; I thought the preparation was good... We did not have them ready to play, and that's not the product we want to put on tape; that's not who we are."

What was likely meant as a statement designed to take the coach's ownership of the loss sends a different, startling message in itself: Golding did not think his team was unprepared entering Saturday's game, but it clearly was.

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Ole Miss has only scored on one opening drive this season, and it came in Week 2 against Charlotte. Outside of that, John David Baker's performance as an offensive playcaller has largely regressed this offense throughout the course of the season. Quarterback Trinidad Chambliss looks uncomfortable. Early drives have no flow or rhythm. What was once a feared unit has now become only feared in spurts throughout any given game. The Rebels have the pieces to be successful, but offensive preparation (successful preparation, anyway) has seemed lacking.

And then there's the defensive side of the football. There have been times this season when Ole Miss' offensive sputters early were bailed out by a solid defensive performance, but that was not the case on Saturday. The Bulldogs rushed for 295 yards as a team on a whopping 48 carries, averaging 6.1 yards per attempt. Quarterback Gunner Stockton didn't have to be a world-beater on Saturday, but he was efficient as four of his nine completions through the air accounted for touchdowns.

The bottom line is this: if Pete Golding believed that his team was genuinely ready for an opponent like Georgia this weekend, that raises serious questions about how well the coaching staff is evaluating its own preparation. One game does not define a tenure as a head coach, and Golding has some impressive wins under his belt, but concerns that had reared their head multiple times in 2026 all came together at once on Saturday night, and it's evident that preparation (or a lack thereof) is largely to blame.

So where does Ole Miss go from here? Well, if it hopes to make the College Football Playoff, it will need to win out and hope for some help in the rankings. The new CFP Rankings won't be released until Tuesday night, but beating Oklahoma, Wofford, and Mississippi State is the starting point for the Rebels. After that, they will need some help from other teams in what has already been a chaotic season.

So, all hope isn't necessarily lost, but the current situation doesn't look very positive. And if Golding and his staff are unable to adequately prepare Ole Miss for its last three regular-season games, it'll all be a moot point.

For now, the focus has to be on winning as much as you can to put yourself in a more favorable situation, and that starts with game planning.

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